Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

Shahneel, Gill's sister, watched her brother score those runs from the stands. Shahneel shared photos of herself and her friends supporting the Titans.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 22, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

There were many heart-pounding moments in Gujarat Titans' historic victory over Royal Challenger Bangalore, including Virat Kohli's incredible century and Shubman Gill's winning six. On Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the GT opener scored another century to help the Titans defeat the Royal Challengers by six wickets.

Shahneel, Gill's sister, watched her brother score those runs from the stands. Shahneel shared photos of herself and her friends supporting the Titans. 

Shahneel Gill's instagram post

Shahneel Gill's instagram post
1/4

Shahneel became the target of online trolls shortly after posting after pictures on social media. Shahneel, Gill's sister, posted a few images from the match along with the caption, "What a wholesum day," on Instagram.

Who is Shahneel Gill?

Who is Shahneel Gill?
2/4

With over 1 lakh followers on Instagram, Shahneel is quite active on social media and often posts photos and videos on her handle. 

Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill

Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill
3/4

Cricketer's sister shares a strong bond with Shubman Gill as she is often seen uploading many funny videos of the two of them together on her Instagram handles.

Shahneel Gill: Education

Shahneel Gill: Education
4/4

Shahneel completed her education at Manav Mangal Smart School of Mohali. For further studies, she went to Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Chandigarh. She has a Diploma in Business Administration at Red River College Polytechnic, Winnipeg from 2018-2019.

