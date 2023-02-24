Meet Rabia Sidhu, London-return daughter of Navjot Sidhu; her Instagram account oozes oomph

Former cricketer and television personality Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter, Rabia Sidhu, is making waves on the Internet with her beautiful photos on Instagram
Former cricketer and television personality Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter, Rabia Sidhu, is making waves on the Internet with her beautiful photos on Instagram. The politician's daughter is so pretty that she can give super models a run for their money. Rabia Sidhu has thousands of followers on Instagram. Her photos regularly go viral.
Rabia Sidhu has a very photogenic face. She is also a poser. Her Instagram account is replete with photos that prove she is an inherent fashionista. Rabia Sidhu is 28 years old.
Rabia Sidhu's mother Navjot Kaur is a doctor by profession. She is also a politician like her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Rabia Sidhu is 28 years old. She was born in 1995. Like her father, she wants to be a television personality. She has thousands of followers on Instagram.
Rabia Sidhu is active on other social media accounts as well. Unconfirmed reports said she wants to join show business. Her father Navjot Sidhu had a successful stint on television as he regularly appeared on comedy shows as a judge.
Rabia Sidhu is a fashion designer by profession. She has studied in Singapore's Lasalle College of the Arts. She later did her masters at Istituto Marangoni, London. She likes to travel.
She sometimes campaigns for her father Navjot Singh Sidhu. Last February, she campaigned for her father and attacked his rival Charanjit Singh Channi.
She had debunked claims that Channi was a poor leader. She claimed he would have Rs 133 crore in his accounts. “Everyone's trying to remove him including the drug mafia and the sand mafia. They won't ever let an honest person take charge,” she had alleged.