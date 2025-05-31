3 . Opal Suchata Chuangsri's professional achievements

Opal began her pageant journey by winning Miss Rattanakosin 2021, which proved to be the first major achievement of her career. In 2022, Opal participated in Miss Universe Thailand, becoming the youngest contestant. She secured the second runner-up position, but also received the Miss Natural Beauty award. In 2024, Opal again represented Thailand at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City, and she finished as the third runner-up. On Saturday, May 31, 2025, Opal was crowned Miss World at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, India. With this achievement, Opal became the first Thai woman to win this title.