Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours

Deepak Nanda won title such as Mr. India, Iron Man, and North India Overall Champion.
The sport of bodybuilding is difficult. True legends in the bodybuilding world are few and far between. Famous bodybuilders include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronnie Coleman, Phil Heath, etc. As a result of the sport's widespread appeal, India has produced its fair share of formidable bodybuilders. One such bodybuilder from India is Deepak Nanda.
For his obvious resemblance to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson of the WWE, to whom Deepak Nanda has been compared, the moniker "Indian Rock" has been given to him.
Recently, Deepak beat off 243 competitors to win the IFBB Pro Card in the overall classic category at the International Bodybuilding Show "Amateur Olympia IFBB Pro Show" in Mumbai.
To qualify for his professional licence, Deepak is required to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 93 kg in weight. He found out the day before the event that he had to weigh 89 kg to compete in the B division. The next day, after his trainer had tried something, he weighed 89 kg. They stuffed me full of rice and refused to give me any water so they could feed it to him, according to Aaj Tak.
Growing up was a difficult time for Deepak. He was raised in the middle class. When he was in eighth grade, he worked as a tea and water server at a store before heading to class. He used to earn Rs 50 every day back then. This was something Deepak said to Aaj Tak during an interview.
While working as a personal trainer at a gym, Deepak Nanda became serious about competing in professional bodybuilding contests and in 2015, he earned the title of Mr. Delhi.
Even though he faced competition from competitors in other countries, Deepak Nanda was able to win the pro card and go on to become Mr. India, Iron Man, and North India Overall Champion.
