Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Navya Singh is an inspiring Indian actress, model, dancer, and a prominent advocate for the trans women community. Hailing from Katihar, Bihar, she has risen to become a celebrated figure in the entertainment and fashion industries, and a symbol of progress and inclusivity.

She experienced gender dysphoria and began living as her true self during her teenage years. She moved to Mumbai in 2011 and later, embracing her identity, she made the decision to undergo sex reassignment surgery to fully align her body with her gender identity.

Let's take a look at her journey: