Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Navya Singh is an inspiring Indian actress, model, dancer, and a prominent advocate for the trans women community. Hailing from Katihar, Bihar, she has risen to become a celebrated figure in the entertainment and fashion industries, and a symbol of progress and inclusivity.
She experienced gender dysphoria and began living as her true self during her teenage years. She moved to Mumbai in 2011 and later, embracing her identity, she made the decision to undergo sex reassignment surgery to fully align her body with her gender identity.
Let's take a look at her journey:
Navya’s journey from Katihar to the glamorous world of fashion and television is a testament to her resilience, talent, and unwavering commitment to equality. She continues to inspire and pave the way for future generations, making her an indomitable force in the entertainment industry and a champion for trans women rights.
2. Modelling journey
Navya’s modelling career took off when she made her debut at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2016, becoming the only trans woman to participate at a show of this stature. She has walked for top designers like Wendell Rodricks and Archana Kochhar. She has been a showstopper at groundbreaking events such as the Bombay Times Fashion Week where trans women walked the ramp for the first time, highlighting the existence and acceptance of diverse gender identities.
3. Acting career
Very recently, Navya played a pivotal role as a trans woman professor in the TV show Krishna Mohini on Colours, where her character, Anuradha, significantly influences the lives of the lead characters, Krishna and Mohini. This role is a bold move in the television industry, casting an actual trans woman to portray a trans woman character authentically. Aside from this, Navya has also been part of Life Ok’s crime-based TV serial Savdhaan India.
4. Brand ambassador of Miss Transqueen India
Navya has been the brand ambassador of Miss Transqueen India for several years, contributing immensely to the representation and empowerment of trans women. She has also anchored Project Angels, the first national reality show in India spotlighting trans women, further cementing her role as a leader and advocate for her community.
5. Avid animal lover
Navya is an avid animal lover and is strongly against animal cruelty. She is a proud pet parent to her beloved cat, Barfi.
Navya’s relentless pursuit of excellence and advocacy has earned her the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films as the Super Model of India in 2021. Her journey is celebrated not only by her family and community in Bihar but also by many across the country who see her as a beacon of hope and inspiration.
6. Navya Singh is a vocal advocate
Navya Singh is a vocal advocate for more authentic representation of trans women in media. She insists that real-life trans women should be given opportunities to showcase their talents on big screens, just as cisgender actresses are cast in roles of trans women in films and television.