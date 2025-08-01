Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

2 . Mrunal Thakur TV career

Mrunal Thakur began her TV career with Mujhse Kuchh Kehti… Yeh Khamoshiyaan on Star Plus, playing Gauri Bhosle opposite Mohit Sehgal. Though it was her first step into acting, she rose to fame with Kumkum Bhagya and later appeared in Nach Baliye 7, Saubhagyalaxmi, and Arjun.