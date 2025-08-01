Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Did Jaya Bachchan ‘hate’ Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals 'She saw the film and...'
Monica Singh | Aug 01, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
1.Mrunal Thakur initial days
Mrunal Thakur was born on August 1, 1992, in Dhule, Maharashtra. She studied at St. Joseph’s Convent School and Vasant Vihar High School. Later, she joined KC College in Mumbai but left her studies halfway after landing her first major acting role.
2.Mrunal Thakur TV career
Mrunal Thakur began her TV career with Mujhse Kuchh Kehti… Yeh Khamoshiyaan on Star Plus, playing Gauri Bhosle opposite Mohit Sehgal. Though it was her first step into acting, she rose to fame with Kumkum Bhagya and later appeared in Nach Baliye 7, Saubhagyalaxmi, and Arjun.
3.Mrunal Thakur best roles in Hindi and Telugu cinema
Mrunal Thakur has impressed audiences with roles in films like Batla House, Toofan, Dhamaka, Jersey, Pippa, and Lust Stories 2. She’s also gained fame in Telugu cinema with her performances in Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna.
4.Mrunal Thakur's net worth
Mrunal Thakur has an estimated net worth of Rs 2 crore according to the Lifestyle Asia report. She reportedly earns around Rs 2 crore per film and about Rs 60 lakh per month, mainly through movies, OTT shows, brand deals, and event appearances.
5.Mrunal Thakur's car collection
Mrunal Thakur owns three notable cars: a Honda Accord, a Toyota Fortuner, and a Mercedes-Benz S-450 4MATIC, which she bought in 2023. Worth around Rs 1.80 crore, the luxury car marked a big moment in her career.
6.Mrunal Thakur upcoming projects
Mrunal Thakur’s film Son of Sardaar 2 was released on August 1, 2025. Her upcoming projects include Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and AA22xA6.