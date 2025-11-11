FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Manika Vishwakarma, a student of Delhi University’s Mata Sundri College for Women, will proudly represent India at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand this November.

Rishika Baranwal | Nov 11, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

1.India’s new Miss Universe hope

India’s new Miss Universe hope
1

Manika Vishwakarma, a Delhi University student, has made the nation proud by winning the Miss Universe India 2025 title. The 22-year-old beauty will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place on November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Thailand. Her grace, confidence and authenticity have already made her a fan favourite.

 

2.From Rajasthan to Delhi’s heart

From Rajasthan to Delhi’s heart
2

Born in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Manika’s journey to the crown is nothing short of inspiring. Currently pursuing her degree in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University’s Mata Sundri College for Women, she has always been passionate about learning and self-growth. Despite her busy academic life, she balanced her studies and pageant training with remarkable determination.

 

3.Beauty with purpose

Beauty with purpose
3

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Manika is known for her compassion and intellect. A trained classical dancer and talented visual artist, she expresses herself creatively through art and movement. She also founded 'Neuronova', an initiative that spreads awareness about neurodivergence and aims to celebrate differences rather than stigmatise them. Her advocacy work makes her a true example of 'beauty with a purpose.'

 

4.The crowning moment

The crowning moment
4

Manika’s journey in pageantry began with Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024, where her confidence and elegance caught everyone’s attention. In August 2025, she went on to win the Miss Universe India crown at a glittering national finale in Jaipur. Her victory marks a new era of representation, one that celebrates intelligence, diversity and individuality.

 

5.Ready to shine on global stage

Ready to shine on global stage
5

As Manika prepares to represent India at the Miss Universe 2025 stage in Thailand, she continues to win hearts with her humble charm and radiant smile. On social media, she shares glimpses of her preparation, fitness routine and glamorous appearances, giving fans a peek into her incredible journey. The nation now eagerly awaits to see her shine on the global stage.

 

