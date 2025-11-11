Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

3 . Beauty with purpose

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Manika is known for her compassion and intellect. A trained classical dancer and talented visual artist, she expresses herself creatively through art and movement. She also founded 'Neuronova', an initiative that spreads awareness about neurodivergence and aims to celebrate differences rather than stigmatise them. Her advocacy work makes her a true example of 'beauty with a purpose.'