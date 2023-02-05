Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics

Let us give you a glimpse of Kiara Advani's sister, Ishita Advani, who is no less than her sister in terms of beauty.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Ever since this news came into the limelight, the two lovebirds are grabbing a lot of attention these days on social media.
Not only this but their respective family members are also making headlines. Amid all the excitement about their wedding, let us give you a glimpse of Kiara Advani's sister, Ishita Advani, who is no less than her sister in terms of beauty.
1. Ishita Advani
Ishita Advani, sister-in-law of Siddharth Malhotra, is also no less than anyone in terms of beauty.
2. Ishita Advani's profession
Kiara Advani's sister Ishita Advani is an Indian lawyer. She completed her studies at Government Law College, Mumbai.
3. Ishita Advani's husband
Ishita Advani got married on March 5, 2022. Her husband's name is Karma Vivaan and he is also a lawyer by profession.
4. Ishita Advani's marriage
Ishita Advani's marriage was very grand, in which the most unique thing was that bhajans were played instead of film songs at the bride's entry
5. Kiara Advani - Ishita Advani
Kiara Advani is 3 years younger than her sister and her sister is no less than her in terms of beauty.