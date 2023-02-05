Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics

Let us give you a glimpse of Kiara Advani's sister, Ishita Advani, who is no less than her sister in terms of beauty.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Ever since this news came into the limelight, the two lovebirds are grabbing a lot of attention these days on social media.

Not only this but their respective family members are also making headlines. Amid all the excitement about their wedding, let us give you a glimpse of Kiara Advani's sister, Ishita Advani, who is no less than her sister in terms of beauty.