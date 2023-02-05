Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics

Let us give you a glimpse of Kiara Advani's sister, Ishita Advani, who is no less than her sister in terms of beauty.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 05, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Ever since this news came into the limelight, the two lovebirds are grabbing a lot of attention these days on social media. 

Not only this but their respective family members are also making headlines. Amid all the excitement about their wedding, let us give you a glimpse of Kiara Advani's sister, Ishita Advani, who is no less than her sister in terms of beauty. 

1. Ishita Advani

Ishita Advani
1/5

Ishita Advani, sister-in-law of Siddharth Malhotra, is also no less than anyone in terms of beauty. 

2. Ishita Advani's profession

Ishita Advani's profession
2/5

Kiara Advani's sister Ishita Advani is an Indian lawyer. She completed her studies at Government Law College, Mumbai. 

3. Ishita Advani's husband

Ishita Advani's husband
3/5

Ishita Advani got married on March 5, 2022. Her husband's name is Karma Vivaan and he is also a lawyer by profession.

4. Ishita Advani's marriage

Ishita Advani's marriage
4/5

Ishita Advani's marriage was very grand, in which the most unique thing was that bhajans were played instead of film songs at the bride's entry

5. Kiara Advani - Ishita Advani

Kiara Advani - Ishita Advani
5/5

Kiara Advani is 3 years younger than her sister and her sister is no less than her in terms of beauty.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress mega event to conclude today, top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey | In Pics
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Video of Janhvi Kapoor performing workout in sportswear goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.