6 . Maye’s marriage and life after

Maye married South African engineer Errol Musk in 1970 and divorced him in 1979. Two years later Elon Musk started living with his father whom Kimbel joined four years later. For all those years during her marriage she was subjected to domestic violence and did not even receive any alimony due to which she had to raise three of her children alone. In her 40s she was broken and had difficulty paying her rent. For the initial years she worked as background model and styled herself. She made local advertisements as her side hustle to earn her living. But over the years she made a name for herself as older model by letting herself age naturally and gracefully as she let her hair grow grey and with confidence made solo debut on ramps. However, she wrote another book, ‘Feel Fantastic- Maye Musk’s Good Health Clinic’ in 1996 about healthy habits and lifestyle changes to age healthily.