Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea is all set to represent India at Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 23, 2024, 07:53 AM IST

In a dazzling ceremony on September 22, 2024, Rhea Singha, contestant #36, was crowned Miss Universe India 2024. With 51 finalists competing, Rhea won the title and will now represent India at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

 Pranjal Priya (#34) was named 1st Runner-Up, while Chhavi Verg (#16) took the 2nd Runner-Up spot. Sushmita Roy (#47) and Ruopfuzhano Whiso (#39) secured 3rd and 4th Runner-Up positions, respectively.

 

Judge panel featured Urvashi Rautela

Judge panel featured Urvashi Rautela
1/5

The judging panel featured Nikhil Anand, actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela, Vietnamese star Nguyen Quynh, fashion photographer Rian Fernandes, and entrepreneur Rajeev Shrivastava.

All set to represent India at Miss Universe 2024

All set to represent India at Miss Universe 2024
2/5

The 18-year-old Rhea is from Gujarat and will now represent India at Miss Universe 2024, which will be held in Mexico.

Rhea got emotional after winning the crown

Rhea got emotional after winning the crown
3/5

Sharing her excitement, Rhea said, "Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners."

Rhea is also an actress

Rhea is also an actress
4/5

According to Rhea's Insta bio, she is also an actress and has around 39K followers.

Hope India will win Miss Universe again

Hope India will win Miss Universe again
5/5

Actress and Miss Universe India 2015, Urvashi Rautela, who was a judge at the event, shared her thoughts and expressed hope that "India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year."

