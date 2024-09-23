Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea is all set to represent India at Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

In a dazzling ceremony on September 22, 2024, Rhea Singha, contestant #36, was crowned Miss Universe India 2024. With 51 finalists competing, Rhea won the title and will now represent India at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

Pranjal Priya (#34) was named 1st Runner-Up, while Chhavi Verg (#16) took the 2nd Runner-Up spot. Sushmita Roy (#47) and Ruopfuzhano Whiso (#39) secured 3rd and 4th Runner-Up positions, respectively.