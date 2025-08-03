Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape

Tom Holland makes BIG statement about playing new James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig: 'We'll keep it to minimum...'
Army officer booked for attacking SpiceJet staff at Srinagar over excess cabin baggage, leaving one with spinal fracture
PCB takes strong stand, officially bans 'Pakistan' from World Championship of Legends following India boycott
Coolie: Here's why Rajinikanth unveiled trailer on August 2, this date has straight connection with Amitabh Bachchan, it's his...
'I was a baby, he is a leader': Sunil Gavaskar rates Shubman Gill's 754 vs England above his 1971 masterclass vs West Indies
'Misled by Asim Munir...': Baloch leader's BIG warning to Donald Trump over his 'massive oil reserves' remark about Pakistan
Instagram new rule: THESE users can no longer use live feature, check details
Good news for Bengaluru residents: PM Modi to inaugurate Namma Yellow Line Metro on..., commute time to be reduced by...., check date and key features here
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 at The Oval?
'It's that face, it's those lips': Donald Trump's praise for White House secretary draws irk on internet, netizens call him 'creepy old man'
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 03, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
1.Oat-based breakfasts
Masaba Gupta started her mornings with nutrient-packed porridge oats soaked in almond milk mixed with date powder and berries, or oats with diced figs. This wholesome breakfast kept her energised and satiated throughout the day.
2.Grilled basil fish with stir-fried veggies
For protein and flavour, she opted for basil-flavoured grilled fish accompanied by a generous portion of stir-fried vegetables. It’s a balanced choice for lunch that combines lean protein, fiber, and antioxidants.
3.Working lunch with balsamic vinaigrette crunch
Her working lunches were often simple grilled meals drizzled with honey‑balsamic vinaigrette and topped with crunchy seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, sesame); a delightful mix of textures and nutrition.
4.Eggs done two ways
Whether spicy scrambled eggs with green chilies or boiled eggs paired with peanut butter toast, this meal brings protein and comfort into one satisfying combo.
5.Beetroot-chicken wrap or Greek yogurt snack
Masaba Gupta kept it interesting with a beetroot-infused chicken wrap or a dessert-like snack of Greek yogurt mixed with berries, mango, and crunchy seeds. This meal strikes the perfect sweet-savory balance.