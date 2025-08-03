Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape

New mom Masaba Gupta revealed how she shed postpartum kilos within a few months of giving birth. Her secret? A nourishing, well-balanced diet filled with real foods she genuinely enjoys.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 03, 2025, 04:01 PM IST

1.Oat-based breakfasts

Oat-based breakfasts
Masaba Gupta started her mornings with nutrient-packed porridge oats soaked in almond milk mixed with date powder and berries, or oats with diced figs. This wholesome breakfast kept her energised and satiated throughout the day.

 

2.Grilled basil fish with stir-fried veggies

Grilled basil fish with stir-fried veggies
For protein and flavour, she opted for basil-flavoured grilled fish accompanied by a generous portion of stir-fried vegetables. It’s a balanced choice for lunch that combines lean protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

3.Working lunch with balsamic vinaigrette crunch

Working lunch with balsamic vinaigrette crunch
Her working lunches were often simple grilled meals drizzled with honey‑balsamic vinaigrette and topped with crunchy seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, sesame); a delightful mix of textures and nutrition.

4.Eggs done two ways

Eggs done two ways
Whether spicy scrambled eggs with green chilies or boiled eggs paired with peanut butter toast, this meal brings protein and comfort into one satisfying combo.

5.Beetroot-chicken wrap or Greek yogurt snack

Beetroot-chicken wrap or Greek yogurt snack
Masaba Gupta kept it interesting with a beetroot-infused chicken wrap or a dessert-like snack of Greek yogurt mixed with berries, mango, and crunchy seeds. This meal strikes the perfect sweet-savory balance.

