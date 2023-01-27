Masaba Gupta's barfi pink lehenga worth RS 2.5 lakh, designed by herself

Nina Gupta's daughter and famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta has remarried after four years of divorce, whose pictures have come to the fore. She was dating actor Satyadeep Mishra for some time now and has now done a court marriage between close family members. During this, Masaba appeared in her own designed lehenga and all her family members also wore House of Masaba outfits.

Let us tell you that the designer met Satyadeep on the set of Netflix's popular series 'Masaba Masaba' and both fell in love with each other. (Photos courtesy- Instagram @masabagupta, @vogueindia)