Masaba Gupta's barfi pink lehenga worth RS 2.5 lakh, designed by herself

Check out famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta's wedding outfit, she wore a lehenga worth RS 2.5 House of Masaba outfits.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jan 27, 2023, 08:57 PM IST

Nina Gupta's daughter and famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta has remarried after four years of divorce, whose pictures have come to the fore. She was dating actor Satyadeep Mishra for some time now and has now done a court marriage between close family members. During this, Masaba appeared in her own designed lehenga and all her family members also wore House of Masaba outfits.

Let us tell you that the designer met Satyadeep on the set of Netflix's popular series 'Masaba Masaba' and both fell in love with each other. (Photos courtesy- Instagram @masabagupta, @vogueindia)

1. Lehenga from label House of Masaba

Lehenga from label House of Masaba
1/4

Masaba has shared her wedding pictures on Instagram, in which both are seen in pink shade outfits. For this intimate wedding, she chose designer clothes from the new bridal collection of her own label House of Masaba. She wore a barfi pink color lehenga, which was made of raw silk.

2. Lehenga was decorated with gold sequin embroidery

Lehenga was decorated with gold sequin embroidery
2/4

Gold embroidery was done on this lehenga of Masaba, which was engraved with the help of sequins. Flower buds of sequin embroidery and different patterns were seen on the lehenga. With this, she wore a pastel green and pink embroidered bustier blouse. With which he carried a lime green colored scarf.

3. Double dupatta added charm

Double dupatta added charm
3/4

Wallflower prints were visible on this dupatta. The organza dupatta had cute little booties on it and gold sequin border was given on the edge. Masaba carried two dupattas separately on both her shoulders. The second dupatta was in pink colour, matching her lehenga.

4. Jewellery

Jewellery
4/4

On the other hand, the most special in this bridal look of Masaba was her jewellery, which she had taken from her mother Neena. She told that she wanted to wear the vintage collection that her mother has collected over the years. He carried the moon-star accessory on his head. She wore a layered necklace with a choker neckpiece, matching dropdown earrings and hand flowers. Light makeup with kajal was complementing her look.

