Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception

LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 19, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
1.Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
The wedding celebrations of Junaid Safdar and Shanzeh Ali Rohail have been making waves on social media. Amid the lavish festivities in Lahore, it was Mahnoor Safdar, daughter of Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who emerged as a major style highlight. Her elegant silver saree quickly caught attention, drawing comparisons with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.
2.A glamorous wedding moment
Junaid Safdar, grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, recently tied the knot with Shanzeh Ali Rohail in a grand ceremony. While the bride’s outfits and décor were widely admired, Mahnoor Safdar’s fashion choice at the reception became one of the most talked-about moments from the celebrations.
3.Mahnoor Safdar’s Faraz Manan saree look
For the Lahore reception, Mahnoor wore a silver-grey saree designed by Dubai-based Pakistani designer Faraz Manan. The outfit featured delicate embroidery across the fabric and a soft scallop-edged border that added a classic touch. The matching blouse with intricate work gives the ensemble a polished feel.
She completed her look with striking emerald and diamond jewellery, including a statement necklace and drop earrings. The jewellery stood out beautifully against the subtle silver and cream tones of the saree.
4.The Deepika Padukone connection
Fashion enthusiasts were quick to point out that Mahnoor’s saree was identical to the one worn by Deepika Padukone in 2021. The Bollywood actor had styled the same Faraz Manan creation with a sleek bun, minimal makeup, and bold jewellery.
5.Social Media reactions pour in
As photos from the reception surfaced online, a 'who wore it better' debate soon followed. While some users praised Mahnoor for carrying the look with grace and modesty, others felt Deepika Padukone did it better.