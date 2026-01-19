Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception

3 . Mahnoor Safdar’s Faraz Manan saree look

For the Lahore reception, Mahnoor wore a silver-grey saree designed by Dubai-based Pakistani designer Faraz Manan. The outfit featured delicate embroidery across the fabric and a soft scallop-edged border that added a classic touch. The matching blouse with intricate work gives the ensemble a polished feel.

She completed her look with striking emerald and diamond jewellery, including a statement necklace and drop earrings. The jewellery stood out beautifully against the subtle silver and cream tones of the saree.