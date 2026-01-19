Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Spain train collision: Death toll rises to 39, over 150 injured, investigation underway; 5 key updates

Dhurandhar box office collection day 45: Ranveer Singh film outshines new releases Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu in seventh weekend

Does Donald Trump want to replace UN with US-led ‘Board of Peace’? Does he want to end global consensus-building?

Who is Aparna Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law parting ways with husband Prateek Yadav, she left Samajwadi Party to join BJP; here's all you need to know

Prateek Yadav-Aparna Yadav divorce: Akhilesh Yadav's brother announces split, calls his wife 'selfish'

Trailer Se Theatre Tak: Dhurandhar Ka Dhurandhar Dhanda

Davos 2026: WEF’s invitation to Iran’s Foreign Minister sparks outrage; here's why

Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 magnitude tremors jolt Leh Ladakh, Govt issues advisory

Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistan minister going viral after Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s wedding

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film crushes The Raja Saab, earns Rs 222 crore worldwide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Spain train collision: Death toll rises to 39, over 150 injured, investigation underway; 5 key updates

Spain train collision: Death toll rises to 39, over 150 injured, investigation

Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'

Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize

Dhurandhar box office collection day 45: Ranveer Singh film outshines new releases Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu in seventh weekend

Dhurandhar box office day 45: Ranveer Singh film beats Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'

Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize

Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception

Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception

Mahnoor Safdar, daughter of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, grabs attention at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception by wearing a Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 19, 2026, 12:05 PM IST

1.Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception

Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
1

The wedding celebrations of Junaid Safdar and Shanzeh Ali Rohail have been making waves on social media. Amid the lavish festivities in Lahore, it was Mahnoor Safdar, daughter of Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who emerged as a major style highlight. Her elegant silver saree quickly caught attention, drawing comparisons with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

 

Advertisement

2.A glamorous wedding moment

A glamorous wedding moment
2

Junaid Safdar, grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, recently tied the knot with Shanzeh Ali Rohail in a grand ceremony. While the bride’s outfits and décor were widely admired, Mahnoor Safdar’s fashion choice at the reception became one of the most talked-about moments from the celebrations.

3.Mahnoor Safdar’s Faraz Manan saree look

Mahnoor Safdar’s Faraz Manan saree look
3

For the Lahore reception, Mahnoor wore a silver-grey saree designed by Dubai-based Pakistani designer Faraz Manan. The outfit featured delicate embroidery across the fabric and a soft scallop-edged border that added a classic touch. The matching blouse with intricate work gives the ensemble a polished feel.

She completed her look with striking emerald and diamond jewellery, including a statement necklace and drop earrings. The jewellery stood out beautifully against the subtle silver and cream tones of the saree.

4.The Deepika Padukone connection

The Deepika Padukone connection
4

Fashion enthusiasts were quick to point out that Mahnoor’s saree was identical to the one worn by Deepika Padukone in 2021. The Bollywood actor had styled the same Faraz Manan creation with a sleek bun, minimal makeup, and bold jewellery.

TRENDING NOW

5.Social Media reactions pour in

Social Media reactions pour in
5

As photos from the reception surfaced online, a 'who wore it better' debate soon followed. While some users praised Mahnoor for carrying the look with grace and modesty, others felt Deepika Padukone did it better.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Spain train collision: Death toll rises to 39, over 150 injured, investigation underway; 5 key updates
Spain train collision: Death toll rises to 39, over 150 injured, investigation
Dhurandhar box office collection day 45: Ranveer Singh film outshines new releases Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu in seventh weekend
Dhurandhar box office day 45: Ranveer Singh film beats Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu
Does Donald Trump want to replace UN with US-led ‘Board of Peace’? Does he want to end global consensus-building?
Does Donald Trump want to replace UN with US-led ‘Board of Peace’?
Who is Aparna Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law parting ways with husband Prateek Yadav, she left Samajwadi Party to join BJP; here's all you need to know
Who is Aparna Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law parting ways with hus
Prateek Yadav-Aparna Yadav divorce: Akhilesh Yadav's brother announces split, calls his wife 'selfish'
Prateek Yadav-Aparna Yadav divorce: Akhilesh Yadav's brother announces split
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement