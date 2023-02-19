Many 'shades' of Sania Mirza: Times when India's Tennis Queen slayed in sunglasses, see pics here

Check Out Sania Mirza's in her most favourite accessory, sunglasses.
If there is one accessory without which no outfit of Indian Tennis Player Sania Mirza is complete, it is sunglasses. Whatever the season, Sania Mirza never compromises with her style. She often wins the hearts of fans with her collection of stylish frames during her public appearances and holidays.
1. Sania Mirza
Sania wore a black shade of sunglasses which along with style protected the tennis player from the sun. Sania often carries glasses matching her dress.
2. Sunglasses
Not everyone carries their sunglasses the way Sania carry it.
3. Black shades
Looks like black is Sania Mirza's' favourite colour. She is often seen wearing black sunglasses. Whether its any event, Sania takes great care of her eyes.
4. Collections of sunglasses
Sania has a decent collection of sunglasses, two of which you can see in the picture.
5. Tinted sunglasses
Apart from black, red-tinted sunglasses are also Sania's favourite. Sania pair these sunglasses with a casual dress and complete her look.