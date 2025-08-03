Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see pics

What is the new FastTag annual pass? To be launched on..; Check price, activation, steps to apply, other details
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 03, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
1.Manushi Chhillar wore organza saree
Manushi Chhillar wore a beige organza saree adorned with pastel floral prints, creating a dreamy vibe. The saree featured a hand-embroidered border in soft pink shades, adding a luxurious yet elegant touch to the overall look.
2.Manushi's blouse design completes the look
The saree is paired with a floral blouse featuring delicate thread and beadwork. The blouse showcases the subtle print and fine detailing, reflecting her signature style of luxury.
3.Understated glam with elegant accessories
To elevate her look, Manushi wore the Pana Choker, decorated with soft green pearls. She finished the outfit with sunglasses from Balenciaga. Her sleek bun, nude lips, and dewy skin gave her a fresh, natural glow.
4.A perfect balance of style and simplicity
The saree was feminine and soft, but the clean styling kept it modern. Manushi didn’t overdo the glam. Her light makeup and thoughtful accessories let the beauty of the floral saree take centre stage.
5.Upcoming projects in 2025
Manushi Chhillar was recently seen in the film 'Maalik' with Rajkummar Rao. She had also been cast in the upcoming Hindi movie 'Tehran,' further exploring intense and action-driven roles.