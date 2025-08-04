Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress that left everyone breathless

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings
Another Air India plane takes U-turn, Kolkata-bound flight returns to Bengaluru due to...
Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?
How Shibu Soren launched 'dhankatani' movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand? Ramgarh boy becomes tribals' 'Guruji' as...
This country is offering citizens Rs 25000 a month for..., know what's the scheme
IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj overtakes Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become only second Indian to achieve this unique record...
Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals
Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan's gold chain snatched during morning walk in Delhi's high-security zone, writes to Home Minister Amit Shah
Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes legal action after trolls target her son with shocking racist abuse
Man gets creative with old fridge, turns it into..., actor Aparshakti Khurana says...
LIFESTYLE
DNA Web Desk | Aug 04, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
1.Style Goddess Energy Only
Malavika Mohanan dazzled in a silver-draped gown crafted from shimmering rhinestone fabric. Featuring oversized sleeves and a deep V-neck that cinched at the waist, the gown flowed gracefully to the hem. Her layered necklace completed the goddess-like look.
2.Malavika’s Skirt & Top Sets That Turned Heads
Malavika Mohanan served a standout style moment in a sculpted custom corset top with intricate scalloped panels, paired effortlessly with a bold black skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and flowing trail. She styled the look minimally with sleek accessories and black heels.
3.Serving Sass and Sophistication
Malavika Mohanan served pure sass and sophistication in a grey full-sleeved gown featuring a deep V-neckline, unique textured fabric, and a bold thigh-high slit. She amped up the glam with smoky eyes, gelled side-swept hair, and silver drop earrings.
4.Bold, Beautiful, and Unapologetically Glam
Malavika Mohanan channelled boss-lady vibes in a sharp black formal suit featuring unique diamond embellishments on the upper blazer near the collar. She completed the power look with gelled-back hair, fierce smoky eye makeup, and elegant statement earrings for added glam.
5.Malavika’s Statement Skirt Looks That Spoke Volumes
Malavika Mohanan etched her name in the style books with a bold, desirable look, sporting an off-shoulder black satin corset with ribbon detailing, paired with a pleated black latex midi skirt, sleek ponytail, and fierce thigh-high latex boots. Pure fashion fire!
6.Malavika’s Statement Gown Look We’re Still Not Over
Malavika Mohanan stunned in a black velvet full-sleeve gown featuring bold cut-outs and a unique spider-front sequin design. She completed the striking look with a sleek tied-back hairstyle and simple diamond earrings, perfectly showcasing her flair for statement-making fashion.
7.Malavika Floated Like a Dream in a Satin Gown
Malavika Mohanan looked like a dream in a blue satin one-shoulder gown with a flowing trail cascading from the shoulder. She paired it with a sleek bun and classic black stilettos, effortlessly turning heads and stealing the spotlight at the event.
8.Malavika’s Saree Looks That Stole the Spotlight
Malavika Mohanan stole the spotlight at an event in a dazzling silver sequin net saree paired with a uniquely designed heavy silver blouse. She completed the look with delicate floral earrings and soft open hair, exuding sheer elegance, hotness, and charm.
9.Malalvika’s Looks That Left Us Spellbound
Malavika Mohanan looked both adorable and hot in a black midi dress featuring sheer full sleeves, a corset-style bodice, and a back slit. Paired with black-silver heels and open hair, she left everyone spellbound with her effortlessly chic charm.
10.Malavika Slays in Chic and Hot Dress
Malavika Mohanan looked incredibly desirable in a cream-pink velvet bodycon dress featuring a thigh-high slit with a knotted detail at the thigh. Styled with a covered turtleneck, high heels, and wet-textured curls, she exuded boldness, elegance, and irresistible charm.