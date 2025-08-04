Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress that left everyone breathless

Malavika Mohanan, a stunning actress, turns a year older today. Let’s celebrate her birthday by looking back at 10 times she stole the spotlight with her impeccable fashion sense and powerful aura at events.

DNA Web Desk | Aug 04, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

1.Style Goddess Energy Only

Style Goddess Energy Only
1

Malavika Mohanan dazzled in a silver-draped gown crafted from shimmering rhinestone fabric. Featuring oversized sleeves and a deep V-neck that cinched at the waist, the gown flowed gracefully to the hem. Her layered necklace completed the goddess-like look.

 

2.Malavika’s Skirt & Top Sets That Turned Heads

Malavika’s Skirt & Top Sets That Turned Heads
2

Malavika Mohanan served a standout style moment in a sculpted custom corset top with intricate scalloped panels, paired effortlessly with a bold black skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and flowing trail. She styled the look minimally with sleek accessories and black heels.

 

3.Serving Sass and Sophistication

Serving Sass and Sophistication
3

Malavika Mohanan served pure sass and sophistication in a grey full-sleeved gown featuring a deep V-neckline, unique textured fabric, and a bold thigh-high slit. She amped up the glam with smoky eyes, gelled side-swept hair, and silver drop earrings.

 

4.Bold, Beautiful, and Unapologetically Glam

Bold, Beautiful, and Unapologetically Glam
4

Malavika Mohanan channelled boss-lady vibes in a sharp black formal suit featuring unique diamond embellishments on the upper blazer near the collar. She completed the power look with gelled-back hair, fierce smoky eye makeup, and elegant statement earrings for added glam.

 

    5.Malavika’s Statement Skirt Looks That Spoke Volumes

    Malavika’s Statement Skirt Looks That Spoke Volumes
    5

    Malavika Mohanan etched her name in the style books with a bold, desirable look, sporting an off-shoulder black satin corset with ribbon detailing, paired with a pleated black latex midi skirt, sleek ponytail, and fierce thigh-high latex boots. Pure fashion fire!

     

    6.Malavika’s Statement Gown Look We’re Still Not Over

    Malavika’s Statement Gown Look We’re Still Not Over
    6

    Malavika Mohanan stunned in a black velvet full-sleeve gown featuring bold cut-outs and a unique spider-front sequin design. She completed the striking look with a sleek tied-back hairstyle and simple diamond earrings, perfectly showcasing her flair for statement-making fashion.

     

    7.Malavika Floated Like a Dream in a Satin Gown

    Malavika Floated Like a Dream in a Satin Gown
    7

    Malavika Mohanan looked like a dream in a blue satin one-shoulder gown with a flowing trail cascading from the shoulder. She paired it with a sleek bun and classic black stilettos, effortlessly turning heads and stealing the spotlight at the event.

     

    8.Malavika’s Saree Looks That Stole the Spotlight

    Malavika’s Saree Looks That Stole the Spotlight
    8

    Malavika Mohanan stole the spotlight at an event in a dazzling silver sequin net saree paired with a uniquely designed heavy silver blouse. She completed the look with delicate floral earrings and soft open hair, exuding sheer elegance, hotness, and charm.

     

    9.Malalvika’s Looks That Left Us Spellbound

    Malalvika’s Looks That Left Us Spellbound
    9

    Malavika Mohanan looked both adorable and hot in a black midi dress featuring sheer full sleeves, a corset-style bodice, and a back slit. Paired with black-silver heels and open hair, she left everyone spellbound with her effortlessly chic charm.

     

    10.Malavika Slays in Chic and Hot Dress

    Malavika Slays in Chic and Hot Dress
    10

    Malavika Mohanan looked incredibly desirable in a cream-pink velvet bodycon dress featuring a thigh-high slit with a knotted detail at the thigh. Styled with a covered turtleneck, high heels, and wet-textured curls, she exuded boldness, elegance, and irresistible charm.

     

