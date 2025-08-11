Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite avocado toast recipe for healthy breakfast

Here’s a quick, easy celebrity favourite avocado toast recipe that you can try at home for a delicious and healthy start to your day.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 11, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

1.Why celebs love Avocado toast?

Why celebs love Avocado toast?
1

Avocado toast is a go-to breakfast for celebrities due to its quick prep time, nutritional value, and delicious taste. Bollywood icons like Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoy it for both health and flavour.

 

2.Key ingredients for Avocado toast

Key ingredients for Avocado toast
2

To make this recipe, you'll need a ripe avocado, sourdough bread slices, lemon juice, a boiled egg, black pepper, dried oregano, chilli flakes, and salt, plus cherry tomatoes or other toppings of your choice for garnish.

 

 

3.How to prepare the Avocado?

How to prepare the Avocado?
3

Cut the avocado in half, remove the seed, and scoop out the pulp. Add lemon juice, black pepper, oregano, and chilli flakes. Mash everything with a fork until creamy.

 

 

4.Toast the bread

Toast the bread
4

Toast two slices of sourdough or regular bread in a toaster or on a non-stick pan. The warm bread not only adds texture but also enhances the flavour of the creamy avocado topping. 

 

5.Assemble, garnish and serve

Assemble, garnish and serve
5

Assemble the toast by spreading mashed avocado evenly on toasted bread, then top with your favourite toppings. Garnish with cherry tomatoes or fresh herbs and serve immediately for a nutritious breakfast.

 

 

