Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite avocado toast recipe for healthy breakfast

From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces
Pakistan Army chief threatens India with nuclear annihilation, destroy half of the world from US soil, he says...
'Will slit his...': Kamal Haasan receives death threat from TV actor Ravichandran over 'anti-Sanatana' remarks
What is 'Viking Diet'? How this ancient way of eating will improve your health, wellbeing?
Rana Daggubati mobbed as he arrives at Hyderabad ED office in illegal betting apps case: Watch
'10 kadam door...': Salman Khan lashes out, warns paps to stay away from niece Ayat at Mumbai event; watch
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai are all smiles as they pose together in unseen video from their vacation, watch viral video
Tesla opens second showroom in Delhi today, here’s why Model Y costs more in Gurugram than in Delhi or Mumbai
How many journalists have been killed in Hamas-Israel War so far? Did Israel target them deliberately? CPJ, IFJ accuse IDF of...
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sanjay Raut, among INDIA bloc members detained during 'vote chori' protest
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 11, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
1.Why celebs love Avocado toast?
Avocado toast is a go-to breakfast for celebrities due to its quick prep time, nutritional value, and delicious taste. Bollywood icons like Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoy it for both health and flavour.
2.Key ingredients for Avocado toast
To make this recipe, you'll need a ripe avocado, sourdough bread slices, lemon juice, a boiled egg, black pepper, dried oregano, chilli flakes, and salt, plus cherry tomatoes or other toppings of your choice for garnish.
3.How to prepare the Avocado?
Cut the avocado in half, remove the seed, and scoop out the pulp. Add lemon juice, black pepper, oregano, and chilli flakes. Mash everything with a fork until creamy.
4.Toast the bread
Toast two slices of sourdough or regular bread in a toaster or on a non-stick pan. The warm bread not only adds texture but also enhances the flavour of the creamy avocado topping.
5.Assemble, garnish and serve
Assemble the toast by spreading mashed avocado evenly on toasted bread, then top with your favourite toppings. Garnish with cherry tomatoes or fresh herbs and serve immediately for a nutritious breakfast.