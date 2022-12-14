Malaika Arora flaunted her toned figure in workout outfit, fans called her hottest

Have a look at her recent back gym outfit, which she owned completely.
Malaika Arora is often in the headlines for her style and fashion. Malaika is 49 years old, but the confidence with which she dresses is truly unmatched. Malaika is very passionate about her fitness even at this age. She sweats it out in the gym every day and keeps herself fit. Women are especially inspired by Malaika's slim trim and toned figure.
Malaika Arora's gym look has come to the fore once again on Tuesday.
The bold look of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl Malaika Arora is worth seeing in these pictures. Not only this, the fans have also become crazy about her look.
With this, if we talk about Malaika's outlook, then she is wearing a black sports bra and black tights.
To complete her look, Malaika has put on black shades.
Malaika posed fiercely in front of the paparazzi flaunting her perfect figure.