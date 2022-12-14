Search icon
Malaika Arora flaunted her toned figure in workout outfit, fans called her hottest

Have a look at her recent back gym outfit, which she owned completely.

Malaika Arora is often in the headlines for her style and fashion. Malaika is 49 years old, but the confidence with which she dresses is truly unmatched. Malaika is very passionate about her fitness even at this age. She sweats it out in the gym every day and keeps herself fit. Women are especially inspired by Malaika's slim trim and toned figure. 

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
1/5

Malaika Arora's gym look has come to the fore once again on Tuesday.

2. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
2/5

The bold look of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl Malaika Arora is worth seeing in these pictures. Not only this, the fans have also become crazy about her look.

3. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
3/5

With this, if we talk about Malaika's outlook, then she is wearing a black sports bra and black tights.

4. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
4/5

To complete her look, Malaika has put on black shades.

5. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
5/5

Malaika posed fiercely in front of the paparazzi flaunting her perfect figure.

