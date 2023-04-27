Malaika Arora dazzles in pink ensemble as she turns a showstopper for Bombay Fashion Week

Malaika Arora is the definition of a diva. The actress is one of those persons people seek out when it comes to fashion inspiration because she is frequently at her most fashionable.

Recently, Malaika raised the temperature as she decked up in a soft pink ensemble for Bombay Times Fashion Week in Mumbai. Check out.