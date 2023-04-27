Search icon
Malaika Arora dazzles in pink ensemble as she turns a showstopper for Bombay Fashion Week

Check out Malaika Arora's pink ensemble as she turns a showstopper for Bombay Fashion Week.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 27, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Malaika Arora is the definition of a diva. The actress is one of those persons people seek out when it comes to fashion inspiration because she is frequently at her most fashionable.

Recently, Malaika raised the temperature as she decked up in a soft pink ensemble for Bombay Times Fashion Week in Mumbai. Check out.

1. Malaika Arora in Krisha Sunny Ramani outfit

Malaika Arora in Krisha Sunny Ramani outfit
1/4

Malaika decked up in a fashion designer Krisha Sunny Ramani's soft pink ensemble in her recent Instagram post. 

 

2. Malaika Arora in Pink outfit

Malaika Arora in Pink outfit
2/4

Malaika opted for a beautiful pink sequined bralette and a matching pink georgette skirt with a silver sequin border at the waist. She completed her outfit with a pink floral shrug with pink sequin cuffs. 

 

3. Makeup

Makeup
3/4

Malaika opted for golden eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

 

4. Hair

Hair
4/4

The diva left her hair open in soft curls and with a middle parting.

