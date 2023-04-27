Malaika Arora dazzles in pink ensemble as she turns a showstopper for Bombay Fashion Week

Check out Malaika Arora's pink ensemble as she turns a showstopper for Bombay Fashion Week.
Malaika Arora is the definition of a diva. The actress is one of those persons people seek out when it comes to fashion inspiration because she is frequently at her most fashionable.
Recently, Malaika raised the temperature as she decked up in a soft pink ensemble for Bombay Times Fashion Week in Mumbai. Check out.
1. Malaika Arora in Krisha Sunny Ramani outfit
Malaika decked up in a fashion designer Krisha Sunny Ramani's soft pink ensemble in her recent Instagram post.
2. Malaika Arora in Pink outfit
Malaika opted for a beautiful pink sequined bralette and a matching pink georgette skirt with a silver sequin border at the waist. She completed her outfit with a pink floral shrug with pink sequin cuffs.
3. Makeup
Malaika opted for golden eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.
4. Hair
The diva left her hair open in soft curls and with a middle parting.