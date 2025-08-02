Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree reveals her 5-step DIY remedy for thicker, shinier hair this monsoon

Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital affair: 'I began feeling lonely...'
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 02, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
1.Methi (Fenugreek seeds)
Rich in proteins, vitamins A, C, and K, and minerals like iron and calcium, methi seeds are renowned for strengthening hair roots, reducing hair fall, and improving scalp condition. Their nicotinic acid content helps combat dandruff and dryness.
2.Kadipatta (Curry leaves)
Packed with antioxidants and beta‑carotene, curry leaves help rejuvenate the scalp, delay premature graying, and reinforce hair roots for reduced breakage.
3.Hibiscus
Hibiscus petals and leaves condition hair, improve texture, combat hair fall, and promote hair growth. This botanical helps make strands smoother and more resilient.
4.Onion juice
With its high sulfur content, onion juice boosts keratin production, thickens strands, enhances blood flow to the scalp, and fights dandruff effectively, key for preventing hair thinning.
5.Coconut oil
Coconut oil adds shine, tames frizz, restores damage, and has anti-microbial properties to support a healthy scalp. It seals in moisture and gives hair a glossy, nourished finish.
6.How to use
Mix all five ingredients and let the concoction sit under sunlight for a day to allow onion juice to ferment, this enhances its efficacy. Use the oil on your scalp and hair regularly, and continue the routine for a month to see visible results.