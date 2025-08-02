Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree reveals her 5-step DIY remedy for thicker, shinier hair this monsoon

Bhagyashree swears by this simple 5‑ingredient concoction to tackle monsoon hair woes, from thinning and breakage to dandruff and dullness. When used consistently for a month, it aims to restore thickness, shine, and scalp health. Here are the five powerful elements in her no-fuss routine.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 02, 2025, 01:19 PM IST

1.Methi (Fenugreek seeds)

Methi (Fenugreek seeds)
1

Rich in proteins, vitamins A, C, and K, and minerals like iron and calcium, methi seeds are renowned for strengthening hair roots, reducing hair fall, and improving scalp condition. Their nicotinic acid content helps combat dandruff and dryness.

2.Kadipatta (Curry leaves)

Kadipatta (Curry leaves)
2

Packed with antioxidants and beta‑carotene, curry leaves help rejuvenate the scalp, delay premature graying, and reinforce hair roots for reduced breakage.

3.Hibiscus

Hibiscus
3

Hibiscus petals and leaves condition hair, improve texture, combat hair fall, and promote hair growth. This botanical helps make strands smoother and more resilient.

4.Onion juice

Onion juice
4

With its high sulfur content, onion juice boosts keratin production, thickens strands, enhances blood flow to the scalp, and fights dandruff effectively, key for preventing hair thinning.

5.Coconut oil

Coconut oil
5

Coconut oil adds shine, tames frizz, restores damage, and has anti-microbial properties to support a healthy scalp. It seals in moisture and gives hair a glossy, nourished finish.

6.How to use

How to use
6

Mix all five ingredients and let the concoction sit under sunlight for a day to allow onion juice to ferment, this enhances its efficacy. Use the oil on your scalp and hair regularly, and continue the routine for a month to see visible results.

