Dharmendra, known for his simplicity and disciplined lifestyle, continues to inspire fans with his approach to health and wellness. Encouraging people of all ages to embrace yoga, he shared, “Yoga sabhi ko karna chahiye, for a healthy life,” highlighting its importance for long-term well-being. With his trademark charm, he also revealed his secret to staying youthful, saying, “Main to abhi bachcha hoon…" he said in a statement. He has proven once again that age is just a number when the spirit is young.