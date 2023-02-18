Search icon
Mahashivratri 2023: 5 famous Shiv temples in India apart from 12 Jyotirlingas, check here

Mahashivratri is celebrated with much fervour and zeal on February 18. Check out five famous Shiv temples on the day.

  • Feb 18, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Mahashivratri is celebrated across India with great zeal with chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’. This year, it is being celebrated on February 18. On this auspicious Hindu festival, devotees visit Shiv temples to worship Mahadev. As per the Indian Hindu calendar, Mahahsivratri falls on the 14-15 day of the lunar month. 

Although people know about Shiva's 12 Jyotirlinga which is highly revered among the Hindus, there are some Shiv temples in India that one should know and visit whenever he/she can. Check five such popular Shiv temples apart from the 12 jyotirlingas.

1. Tungnath, Uttarakhand

Tungnath is considered as the highest Shiv temple in the world. The temple is located in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district at an elevation of about 3680m. It is also famous for its picturesque views. The temple is considered to be more than 1,000 years old.

Tungnath Temple can be reached by trekking 3.5km from Chopta. (Photo: eUttaranchal)

2. Kal Bhairav, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Kal Bhairav temple is situated on the bank of Kshipra and is 4 km away from the city. Traditionally, liquor is offered to Bhairav in the form of prasad instead of regular sweets and flowers. (Photo: MP Tourism)

3. Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar

The temple has been decorated with luminous and decorative lights in view of this year's Mahashivratri celebrations. The famous Lingaraj temple attracts thousands of devotees every day. (Photo: ANI)

4. Neelkanth Temple, Rishikesh

Neelkanth Temple in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh is famous as it is believed that it was here that Lord Shiva consumed the venom, which emanated during the ‘Samudra Manthan’. As per mythology, his neck became blue and since then he is called Neelkanth. (Photo: Insta/shrineelkanth_temple)

5. Brihadeeswarar Temple, Tamil Nadu

Brihadeeswarar Temple, a famous Shiv temple, is located in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur. The temple is also a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site. It is built around 1010 AD and is a fine example of Chola architecture. (Photo: Incredible India)

READ | Maha Shivratri 2023: Why do we celebrate the auspicious festival of Shivratri?

