Magh Purnima 2022: 7 measures to bring happiness and prosperity

On Magh Purnima there is tradition of Shahi Snan (ritual bathing), donating and keeping fast. It is believed that doing so brings virtuous benefits.

With the presence of Moon, happiness and prosperity increases in life. When the Moon is weak, there are many problems in love life or married life. The body is surrounded by many types of diseases. So here we try to understand which measures can strengthen the position of Moon or get rid of 'Chandra dosh'.