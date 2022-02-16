Magh Purnima 2022: 7 measures to bring happiness and prosperity

On Magh Purnima there is tradition of Shahi Snan (ritual bathing), donating and keeping fast. It is believed that doing so brings virtuous benefits.
Magh Purnima 2022: Magh Purnima or Maghi Purnima falls on Full Moon day of the Lunar fortnight which is today. On this auspicious occasion, there is an age old tradition of Shahi Snan (ritual bathing), donating and keeping fast. It is believed that doing so brings virtuous benefits.
With the presence of Moon, happiness and prosperity increases in life. When the Moon is weak, there are many problems in love life or married life. The body is surrounded by many types of diseases. So here we try to understand which measures can strengthen the position of Moon or get rid of 'Chandra dosh'.
1. Eat foods made from rice, milk, sugar
Eat foods made from rice, milk, sugar and ghee on Magh Purnima day. Wear white clothes.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Worship the moon at night
Keep full moon fast and worship the moon at night time to remove any moon related defect.
(Image Source: Twitter@PIB_India)
3. Worship Lord Shiva
Fasting for at least 10 Mondays and worshiping Lord Shiva will remove 'Chandra dosh'.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Chant 'Om Shram Shree Shron Sah Chandraya Namah'
After bathing and donating, chant the mantra - 'Om Shram Shree Shron Sah Chandraya Namah'.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Take care of your mother
Take care of your mother. The moon will automatically become stronger in this way.
(Image Source: Twitter@PIB_India)
6. Wear pearls
Wear pearls to remove Chandra dosh. Pearl is considered to be the gem of the moon.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
7. Take care of your children
Treat your children well. Take care of them properly. All defects related to the moon planet will go.
(Image Source: Pixabay)