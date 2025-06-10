6 . Health benefits of barley water

6

Digestive Health: Its high fiber content aids in digestion and promotes regular bowel movements.

Blood Sugar Control: Barley water can help stabilize blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for individuals with diabetes.

Weight Management: The fiber helps in creating a feeling of fullness, which can aid in weight control.

Kidney Health: It acts as a natural diuretic, supporting kidney function and flushing out toxins.