Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana

A popular Indian snack and high-value aquatic cash crop, makhana. It flourishes in perennial stagnant water bodies. Traditional oriental medicine has made extensive use of makhana to treat a wide range of illnesses, including kidney issues, persistent diarrhoea, excessive leucorrhea, and splenic hypofunction. Additionally, due to its high mineral and medicinal value composition, it is quickly becoming a superfood on a global scale.

Makhanas are full of nutrients and a robust source of protein, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, manganese, and thiamine. Furthermore, both raw and fried Makhana are abundant in vital amino acids. Makhanas that have been delicately roasted make a great teatime treat and a wonderful kid-friendly tiffin alternative. In India, makhanas are used to prepare foods including kheer, curries, raita, and cutlets.

Makhanas are frequently used in religious ceremonies and as a sacrifice to God. Traveling across the nation reveals the differences in the consumption and use of makhanas. For instance, people in Manipur prepare the leaves and stalk of the Makhana plant and eat it in vegetable curry, but others in north Bihar consume the seed in popped form.

Makhanas come in a variety of quality and are sold in the market. The size and colour of the lava affect the Makhana's quality. There are two to three grades of Makhana after polishing: Lawa or Rasgulla, Murra or Samundha, and Thurri. Makhanas are a popular option for leading a healthy lifestyle due to its nutritional value and health advantages.

List of 6 proven health benefits of makhana.