Low blood pressure: 5 home remedies to normalise hypotension

Low blood pressure, also known as hypotension, is a medical condition in which a person's blood pressure drops so low that it causes dizziness, fainting, nausea, lethargy, and blurred vision.
The blood pressure of a human being is considered normal when it is in the range of 120/80 mmHg. When someone's blood pressure becomes very low, it goes below 90/60 mmHg. Very low blood pressure can be serious for health. Just as high blood pressure is dangerous, low blood pressure is also harmful.
1. Coffee
Caffeine increases blood pressure. Whenever you feel uncomfortable, have trouble breathing, or feel dizzy, drink tea or coffee.
(Pic: Pixabay)
2. More fluids
A common reason for low blood pressure is dehydration. Include coconut water, bael ka sharbat and aam panna in your low blood pressure diet.
3. Salt
People with low blood pressure should have better sodium intake (in moderation) to help raise blood pressure.
4. Buttermilk
Drinking buttermilk by adding salt, and roasted cumin powder will prevent dehydration as well as the problem of low blood pressure.
5. Ginger
Chewing a piece of ginger, drinking cinnamon powder mixed with lukewarm water, consuming dates with milk, consuming tomatoes, raisins, carrots, etc. helps in maintaining normal blood pressure.
(Pic: Pixabay)