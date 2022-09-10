Low blood pressure: 5 home remedies to normalise hypotension

The blood pressure of a human being is considered normal when it is in the range of 120/80 mmHg.

Low blood pressure, also known as hypotension, is a medical condition in which a person's blood pressure drops so low that it causes dizziness, fainting, nausea, lethargy, and blurred vision.

The blood pressure of a human being is considered normal when it is in the range of 120/80 mmHg. When someone's blood pressure becomes very low, it goes below 90/60 mmHg. Very low blood pressure can be serious for health. Just as high blood pressure is dangerous, low blood pressure is also harmful.