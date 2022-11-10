Search icon
Love at first slice: Check out these 5 Health benefits of watermelon

List of five advantages of eating watermelon for health.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 10, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Watermelon is a fruit loved by all. This fruit has high water levels which keeps you hydrated and fresh. It is believed that Northeast Africa is where watermelon was first cultivated more than 4,000 years ago. Due to its sweetness and juicy texture, it is the ideal treat to quench your thirst throughout the scorching summer months. Its flesh is a vibrant red colour, while its rind is green. Along with antioxidants and vitamins A and C, it is also nutrient-rich.

Here are 5 advantages of eating watermelon for health.

1. Possibly reduces oxidative stress and inflammation

Compounds in watermelon may help reduce inflammation, which is connected to many ailments and is present in high levels in this fruit.

2. Improved digestion

Watermelon's high fibre and water content may help regular bowel motions, improving your digestive health.

3. Anticancer effects

Plant compounds in watermelon may be able to fight off some cancer types. But additional research is required.

4. Keeps you hydrated

The high water content of watermelon may keep you hydrated, which is good for your general health. It may also make you feel satisfied.

5. Improves heart health

Watermelon's lycopene and citrulline may promote heart health by reducing cholesterol and blood pressure.

