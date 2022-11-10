Love at first slice: Check out these 5 Health benefits of watermelon

List of five advantages of eating watermelon for health.
Watermelon is a fruit loved by all. This fruit has high water levels which keeps you hydrated and fresh. It is believed that Northeast Africa is where watermelon was first cultivated more than 4,000 years ago. Due to its sweetness and juicy texture, it is the ideal treat to quench your thirst throughout the scorching summer months. Its flesh is a vibrant red colour, while its rind is green. Along with antioxidants and vitamins A and C, it is also nutrient-rich.
Here are 5 advantages of eating watermelon for health.
1. Possibly reduces oxidative stress and inflammation
Compounds in watermelon may help reduce inflammation, which is connected to many ailments and is present in high levels in this fruit.
2. Improved digestion
Watermelon's high fibre and water content may help regular bowel motions, improving your digestive health.
3. Anticancer effects
Plant compounds in watermelon may be able to fight off some cancer types. But additional research is required.
4. Keeps you hydrated
The high water content of watermelon may keep you hydrated, which is good for your general health. It may also make you feel satisfied.
5. Improves heart health
Watermelon's lycopene and citrulline may promote heart health by reducing cholesterol and blood pressure.