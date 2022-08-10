Long weekend in August 2022: Places to explore near Delhi for short getaways

Well, the capital city is surrounded by beautiful places, and we have come up with few amazing ones to help you decide your next holiday destination.
Have you not taken a single holiday in the past few months to spend some quality time with your loved one? Then, hey, this is the time to pack your bags and get ready to explore some of the beautiful places near the gateway of Delhi during the long weekend. As we all know, August is one of the much-awaited months especially, for working people who can take a break from their daily busy schedule and go on a short trip to relax their minds. We have plenty of holidays coming up, it will be a long weekend from August 11 to August 15, which is idealy perfect to take a mini vacation.
Well, the capital city is surrounded by beautiful places, and we have come up with a few amazing places to help you decide on your holiday destination.
1. 1. Shimla- Himachal’s Capital City
If you are somebody who loves mountains then, one of the best places to best this long week near Delhi is Shimla. It is blissful and peaceful surrounded by the green mountains and is surely a must-visit.
2. Udaipur – City Of Lakes And Royalty
Udaipur is such a place which will take you deep into its history, royalty, richness and glory. Udaipur is considered one of the most romantic destinations for couples. It will be a worth exploring place during long weekend.
3. Agra – Architectural Marvels
No wonder the Taj Mahal is one of the most fascinating places, and this is the reason why it is known as the seventh wonder of the world. It is a symbol of love, which brings a lot of people to explore the Taj Mahal from India and outside India.
4. Manali – Paradise
Manali is a impeccable vistas and no less than a paradise. If you wish to explore the beautiful hills and the amazingly blossomed culture, then should visit Manali to see its authenticity.
5. Valley of Flowers – Dreamy, And Colorful
Vally of flowers is known as a World Heritage Site for its untamed blooms surrounded by white peaks. Vally of flowers is located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Its an ideal place to visit during long weekend with your loved ones.
6. Neemrana – A Heritage Hotel Very Close To Delhi
Neemrana is one of the quickest getaways near Delhi. Neemrana is super convenient and gorgeous palace to visit during long weekend with family and friends. Also, its immensely amazing surroundings elevates its beauty and makes it a perfect place for a date weekend.