List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax

According to the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023, Singapore's Changi Airport has pushed Doha's Hamad International Airport to the second spot, and Japan's capital Tokyo's Haneda Airport is third.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 18, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

Aviation ranking website 'Skytrax' has recently released a list of the best airports around the world. This list has been prepared on the basis of the ranking given by the travellers. Singapore's Changi Airport has been selected as the best airport on this list. Every year more than 62.2 million i.e. 62 million people travel through Singapore Changi Airport. The funny thing is that since the year 2012, it is continuously in the top position on this list. It is considered to be the 16th busiest airport in the world.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are decided on the basis of customer satisfaction surveys. Now you read the list of the top 10 airports of 2023, and also know, what was their ranking in 2022.

1. Changi International Airport

Changi International Airport
1/10

Singapore's Changi Airport has again topped Skytrax's annual ranking of the world's best airports.

2. Hamad International Airport

Hamad International Airport
2/10

Doha's Hamad International Airport has been ranked second in the Skytrax list this year. Different types of facilities are available in this airport for the comfort of travellers.

3. Haneda International Airport

Haneda International Airport
3/10

Tokyo's Haneda International Airport has been ranked third in Skytrax's top five for 2023.

4. Incheon International Airport

Incheon International Airport
4/10

South Korea's Incheon International Airport has got the title of the fourth best airport.

5. Charles de Gaulle International Airport

Charles de Gaulle International Airport
5/10

Paris's Charles de Gaulle International Airport, which is called the fashion capital of the world, has got the fifth position.

6. Istanbul Airport

Istanbul Airport
6/10

This year, the most devastating earthquake of the century occurred in Turkey, but it is a matter of happiness for Turkey that Istanbul Airport is at the 6th position.

7. Munich Airport

Munich Airport
7/10

Germany's Munich Airport has secured the 7th position in Skytrax's 2023 list making it to the top 10.

8. Zurich Airport

Zurich Airport
8/10

Switzerland's Zurich Airport, a country with its natural beauty and snowy mountains, has got the 8th position.

9. Narita International Airport

Narita International Airport
9/10

In the country where Bullet Train is dominant, Narita International Airport of Japan has got the 9th place in terms of best airport.

10. Madrid-Barajas Airport

Madrid-Barajas Airport
10/10

Spain's Madrid-Barajas Airport, a country full of football lovers in the world, is at the 10th position.

