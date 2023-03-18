List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax

According to the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023, Singapore's Changi Airport has pushed Doha's Hamad International Airport to the second spot, and Japan's capital Tokyo's Haneda Airport is third.

Aviation ranking website 'Skytrax' has recently released a list of the best airports around the world. This list has been prepared on the basis of the ranking given by the travellers. Singapore's Changi Airport has been selected as the best airport on this list. Every year more than 62.2 million i.e. 62 million people travel through Singapore Changi Airport. The funny thing is that since the year 2012, it is continuously in the top position on this list. It is considered to be the 16th busiest airport in the world.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are decided on the basis of customer satisfaction surveys. Now you read the list of the top 10 airports of 2023, and also know, what was their ranking in 2022.