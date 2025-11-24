Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met

The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion
When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'
Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says 'citizens should be...'
Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?
Viral video: Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's last rites; fold hands in front of...
BIG challenge for Mukesh Ambani as Apple, Amazon, Meta unite against Reliance Jio due to...
How Dharmedra met Hema Malini? A look at Veeru and Basanti's love story
Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence...', says HAL in first statement after Dubai Air Show, clarifies 'no impact' on...
BIG move by Gautam Adani as his flagship firm JV acquires Rs 230 crore...
Dharmendra Dies: Who was Arjun Hingorani, man who gave Bollywood its 'He-man'
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 24, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
1.Lakshmi Niwas Mittal
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, popularly known as Lakshmi Mittal, is one of India’s most influential business icons. Ranked among the nation’s richest, he has built an extraordinary global empire. As Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaking company outside China.
2.A love story that began with an arranged meeting
While Lakshmi Mittal’s business story is well known, not many know about his beautiful love story with Usha Mittal. Their marriage was arranged by their families, and they met only twice before their engagement. Their first meeting took place in a Calcutta club over a cup of tea, when Usha was studying Economics at Banaras Hindu University.
3.The phone call that changed everything
Before their marriage, Lakshmi and Usha mostly interacted through phone calls. One of their earliest conversations lasted more than two hours, long enough for both to realise they were perfect for each other. This moment marked the beginning of their love, even before their arranged marriage.
4.A letter filled with love
After their engagement, Usha returned to Banaras to complete her studies. During this time, Lakshmi Mittal wrote her a heartfelt love letter.
5.Usha Mittal
Lakshmi Mittal credits much of his success to his wife, Usha. She spent nearly 15 years supporting him in his business journey. In 2017, she was even given decision-making authority in ArcelorMittal. She also strongly promotes women’s education and inspired the creation of the Usha Mittal Institute of Technology. Today, the couple enjoys a peaceful life with their family, grateful for everything they have built together.
6.Family and children
Lakshmi Mittal married Usha Mittal in 1971, and together they built a beautiful family rooted in love and values. Their first child, Aditya Mittal, was born in 1976, followed by their daughter, Vanisha Mittal, in 1980. Today, Aditya serves as CEO of ArcelorMittal, while Vanisha is a non-independent director in the same company.
7.Marriage and grandchildren
Aditya Mittal is married to fashion entrepreneur Megha Mittal, and they have two daughters and a son. Vanisha, on the other hand, is married to Amit Bhatia, Chairman of Beerdon Group. The couple is blessed with three children.