LIFESTYLE

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal’s inspiring journey, from his rise as the Steel King of India, his family life to wife Usha Mittal’s support, take a look at his heartwarming life story.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 24, 2025, 05:00 PM IST

1.Lakshmi Niwas Mittal

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal
1

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, popularly known as Lakshmi Mittal, is one of India’s most influential business icons. Ranked among the nation’s richest, he has built an extraordinary global empire. As Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaking company outside China.

2.A love story that began with an arranged meeting

A love story that began with an arranged meeting
2

While Lakshmi Mittal’s business story is well known, not many know about his beautiful love story with Usha Mittal. Their marriage was arranged by their families, and they met only twice before their engagement. Their first meeting took place in a Calcutta club over a cup of tea, when Usha was studying Economics at Banaras Hindu University.

3.The phone call that changed everything

The phone call that changed everything
3

Before their marriage, Lakshmi and Usha mostly interacted through phone calls. One of their earliest conversations lasted more than two hours, long enough for both to realise they were perfect for each other. This moment marked the beginning of their love, even before their arranged marriage.

4.A letter filled with love

A letter filled with love
4

After their engagement, Usha returned to Banaras to complete her studies. During this time, Lakshmi Mittal wrote her a heartfelt love letter.

5.Usha Mittal

Usha Mittal
5

Lakshmi Mittal credits much of his success to his wife, Usha. She spent nearly 15 years supporting him in his business journey. In 2017, she was even given decision-making authority in ArcelorMittal. She also strongly promotes women’s education and inspired the creation of the Usha Mittal Institute of Technology. Today, the couple enjoys a peaceful life with their family, grateful for everything they have built together.

6.Family and children

Family and children
6

Lakshmi Mittal married Usha Mittal in 1971, and together they built a beautiful family rooted in love and values. Their first child, Aditya Mittal, was born in 1976, followed by their daughter, Vanisha Mittal, in 1980. Today, Aditya serves as CEO of ArcelorMittal, while Vanisha is a non-independent director in the same company.

7.Marriage and grandchildren

Marriage and grandchildren
7

Aditya Mittal is married to fashion entrepreneur Megha Mittal, and they have two daughters and a son. Vanisha, on the other hand, is married to Amit Bhatia, Chairman of Beerdon Group. The couple is blessed with three children.

