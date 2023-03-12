Search icon
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Sushmita Sen to Sara Ali Khan, these celebs rocked the ramp on day 3

Check out these showstopper looks from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023, is one of the biggest and most prestigious fashion events that takes place twice a year in India. And, once again LFW is creating a buzz with some amazing collections by renowned designers like Shahin Mannan, Punit Balana, Anushree Reddy and many more.

 

1. Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman
1/11

The veteran Bollywood icon Zeenat Aman turned showstopper for designer Shahin Mannan as they launched their new collection Circle Fall Winter 2023. Zeenat Aman walked the ramp in a colourful three-piece outfit from the designer's latest collection.

 

2. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin
2/11

Kalki Koechlin walked the runway for Eshaa Amiin at the Lakme Fashion Week. She carried off the look with ease in her wild curls, popping colours, hip hugger stripped bell-bottom jeans, chunky sweaters, and fussy styling that remind you of the Hippies of the 60s.

 

3. Diana Penty

Diana Penty
3/11

Diana Penty walked the runway for Disha Patil in a silver-colored, delicate work blouse and ghagra with a white dupatta and enhanced her look with a diamond neckpiece that had a hanging black stone pendant.

 

4. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria
4/11

Tara Sutaria walked the runway for Annu's creation at the Lakme Fashion Week. She looked beautiful in a pink and golden coloured Indian blouse, heavy ghagra of the same colour combination alongside the dupatta, and completed her look with statement gold jewellery and bangles in her right hand.

 

5. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra
5/11

Parineeti Chopra turned showstopper for fashion designer Ritika Mirchandani at the Lakme Fashion Week. She looked gorgeous in an off-white and silver embroidered blouse, a high-slit skirt, and an embroidered open jacket.

 

6. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen
6/11

Sushmita Sen turned showstopper for fashion designer Anushree Reddy. She walked the talk with her finesse and poise in a golden-coloured and silver detailing work shimmery blouse and ghagra ensemble outfit.

 

7. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
7/11

Sara Ali Khan walked the runway for fashion designer Punit Balana in a dark red and golden detailed work plunging neckline blouse and ghagra with a heavy red and golden work dupatta to enhance her look.

 

8. Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor
8/11

Shanaya Kapoor dazzled in a glittering yellow saree as a showstopper for Dyson x Arpita Mehta’s summer collection in partnership with FDCI.

 

9. Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty
9/11

Athiya Shetty walks the ramp for designer Namrata Joshipura at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023, held in Mumbai's Jio World Garden

 

10. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna
10/11

Rashmika Mandanna turned showstopper for JJ Valaya at the Lakme Fashion Week. The star embraced a modern look as she walked the ramp in a beautiful saree.

 

11. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu
11/11

Taapsee Pannu walks the ramp for designer Monisha Jaising at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023, held in Mumbai's Jio World Garden

 

Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Orry party in Mumbai, check out photos
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
