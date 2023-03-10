Search icon
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2

Check out these showstopper looks from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 10, 2023, 09:04 PM IST

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023, is one of the biggest and most prestigious fashion events that takes place twice a year in India. And, once again LFW is creating a buzz with some amazing collections by renowned designers like Abirr n Nanki, Mohit Rai, Moses Koul and many more.

 

1. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty
1/4

Shilpa Shetty walked the runway for Limerick by Abirr n Nanki in an amazing violet crepe body-hugging jumpsuit and a long shrug from the Song of Valley collection, which included the designers' trademark patterns.

 

2. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha
2/4

Sonakshi donned Itrh's iconic golden shimmering three-piece mermaid ensemble. She finished the outfit with a high ponytail and her diverse motions to the 80s hit Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja.

 

3. Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor
3/4

Anshula Kapoor made her Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI runway debut today. Anshula walked the runway in Itrh's Disco dress, wearing an ash coloured glitter corset top, a high slit skirt, and a long line shrug. Arjun Kapoor, who was sitting in the front row, became Anshula's cheerleader.

4. Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra
4/4

The Lakme Fashion Week event is slowly picking up steam. Famous models, famous fashion designers along with Bollywood celebrities are also seen in this. Sanya Malhotra turned showstopper for Aakriti Grover's label Flirtatious India on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week. Sanya paired a saffron-colored bikini blouse with a cut skirt and dupatta. Her confident walk created a buzz.

