Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023, is one of the biggest and most prestigious fashion events that takes place twice a year in India. And, once again LFW is creating a buzz with some amazing collections by renowned designers like Abirr n Nanki, Mohit Rai, Moses Koul and many more.