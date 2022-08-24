Lack of sleep can make you selfish, claims study

Proper sleep is always recommended by doctors as it provides powerful benefits for physical health and mental health. While sleep deprivation has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, depression, diabetes, hypertension, and overall mortality.

Now, a new study has claimed that sleepless nights can also lead to selfish behaviour. The new study conducted by scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, reveals that a lack of sleep also impairs our basic social conscience, causing us to withdraw our desire and willingness to help others.