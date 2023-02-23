Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India

4/6

Beagles are a popular dog breed in India and are known for their friendly personalities and good temperament with children. These little, stout hounds were the originators of the contemporary beagle. They didn't have a formal name for their ancestors. Despite being sluggish runners, they were used for hunting. They make ideal pets for families, not just because they are hunting animals but also because they are devoted, kind, and cheerful.

(Pic: Freepik)