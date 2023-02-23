Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India

Let's look at these most popular dog breeds in India
There is no doubt, a dog is a person's best friend. The most loyal and caring companion one can ever have in their life is a dog. If you wish to add a dog to your family, you should be aware of some general knowledge of dog breeds.
1. Labrador Retriever
One of the most popular dog breeds in India is the Labrador Retriever. They are known for their friendly and outgoing personalities and are often used as service dogs.
(Pic: Freepik)
2. German Shepherd
German Shepherds are also very popular in India and are often used as guard dogs due to their intelligence and protective nature. They are known to be the most perceptive, dedicated, and adaptable dogs. With this breed, you get a watchdog, a guardian, and a friend all in one.
3. Pug
Pugs are a small dog breed that is popular in India due to their cute and comical appearance. They are friendly and playful and make good indoor pets. One of the most beloved breeds in the entire world is the pug. Between the ancestral and modern periods, there is no such difference in the breed.
(Pic: Freepik)
4. Beagle
Beagles are a popular dog breed in India and are known for their friendly personalities and good temperament with children. These little, stout hounds were the originators of the contemporary beagle. They didn't have a formal name for their ancestors. Despite being sluggish runners, they were used for hunting. They make ideal pets for families, not just because they are hunting animals but also because they are devoted, kind, and cheerful.
(Pic: Freepik)
5. Dalmatians
Dalmatians are a popular dog breed in India due to their distinctive spotted coat and playful nature. They are known for their energy and make great family pets.
(Pic: Freepik)
6. Golden Retriever
Golden Retrievers are a popular dog breed in India, known for their friendly and loyal personalities. They are often used as therapy dogs due to their calm and gentle nature. They are the most perceptive, dedicated, and adaptable dogs. With this breed, you get a watch dog, a guardian, and a friend all in one.
(Pic: Freepik)