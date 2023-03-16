Search icon
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India

Today we tell you about some of the highest-paid social media influencers, whose earnings and net worth will blow your mind.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 16, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Nowadays people spend most of their time scrolling through social media feed on Instagram. Because of some content creators, we spend more time on social media than necessary. They prove that creating content is as fascinating as it is difficult. These faces have become synonymous with the platform on which they present their content.

From engaging their subscribers to announcing giveaways and sharing classic Insta Reels and Stories, these creators have left no stone unturned to engage us more and bring us something new every day.

1. Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli
1/6

Prajakta Koli’s approximate net worth in 2023 is Rs 16 crores. Her monthly income from YouTube is around Rs 40 lakh and her annual income is over Rs 4 crore.

2. Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila
2/6

Content creator Kusha Kapila, also widely known for her character South Delhi enjoys, enjoys an estimated net worth of Rs 20 crores.

3. Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia
3/6

Ranveer Allahbadia enjoys an estimated net worth of Rs. 58 crores. He makes more than around 35 lakhs monthly. 

4. Ajay Nagar

Ajay Nagar
4/6

Ajay Nagar, who is famously known as Carry Minati is one of the highest-paid social media influencers in India. Earning around Rs 10 lakhs a month from YouTube ad views alone, he also makes about Rs 15-25 lakhs a month from superchats and sponsors.

 

5. Aashna Shroff

Aashna Shroff
5/6

With 969k followers on Instagram, Aashna Shroff takes home about Rs 2.65 lakh per paid post on Instagram. She enjoys an estimated net worth of Rs 37 crore.

6. Kritika Khurana

Kritika Khurana
6/6

Kritika Khurana, who is also known as The boho girl, has 1.7 million followers on Instagram. With a net worth of Rs 15 crore, she is one of the highest-paid social media influencers in India.

