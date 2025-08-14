Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Kriti Sanon reveals her go-to skincare ritual, says, 'I actually do a particular mask, which is my favourite…'

Kriti Sanon reveals her go-to skincare rituals that keep her looking fresh and radiant, sharing the habits she swears by for a healthy, glowing complexion.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 14, 2025, 01:56 PM IST

1.Skincare became the obsession

Skincare became the obsession
1

Kriti Sanon admits that during the pandemic she became 'really, almost obsessed with skincare.' She realised authentic skin transformation comes from a consistent and proper routine.

2.Daily Vitamin C power

Daily Vitamin C power
2

Her go-to morning ritual? A Vitamin C serum. She counts on it for brightness, hydration, antioxidants, and even crediting it for boosting her SPF's effectiveness.

 

3.Masking, but mindfully

Masking, but mindfully
3

The actress only masks once or twice a week, never more. She’s careful about not overdoing it, especially before important shoots, and only uses a 'very creamy' mask she applies gently with her hands.

4.Damp-skin absorption and gentle care

Damp-skin absorption and gentle care
4

After mask removal, Kriti Sanon dabs her face dry with a microfiber cloth and keeps her skin slightly damp, because damp skin absorbs skincare better. She’s also mindful never to rub harshly.

5.SPF is non-negotiable

SPF is non-negotiable
5

According to Kriti, sunscreen isn’t optional, it’s essential. She skips a separate moisturiser and relies on a moisturising sunscreen instead. She also has a quirky lip-care twist, applying lip balm to her crow’s feet at night for added moisture.

