Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in red dress for Shehzada promotions

Have a look at Kriti Sanon's glamorous pictures from Shehdaza pramotions.
The latest pictures of 'Shehzada' actress Kriti Sanon have created a stir as soon as they are uploaded on social media. The bold look of the actress has been seen in the pictures.
1. Kriti Sanon in red dress
These pictures have been shared by Kriti Sanon on her Instagram account. In which she is wreaking havoc in a red outfit.
2. Bodycon dress
In these pictures, the actress is seen in a red colored strapless revealing bodycon dress.
3. Makeup
Kriti has completed her look with open curly hair, nude glossy makeup and high heels.
4. Kriti Sanon's fans
While sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote, 'From the heart…'. Fans are liking this look of the actress very much.
5. Likes and comments
These beautiful pictures of Kriti Sanon have got millions of likes and comments in a few hours.