Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in red dress for Shehzada promotions

Have a look at Kriti Sanon's glamorous pictures from Shehdaza pramotions.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 15, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

The latest pictures of 'Shehzada' actress Kriti Sanon have created a stir as soon as they are uploaded on social media. The bold look of the actress has been seen in the pictures.

1. Kriti Sanon in red dress

Kriti Sanon in red dress
1/5

These pictures have been shared by Kriti Sanon on her Instagram account. In which she is wreaking havoc in a red outfit.

2. Bodycon dress

Bodycon dress
2/5

In these pictures, the actress is seen in a red colored strapless revealing bodycon dress.

3. Makeup

Makeup
3/5

Kriti has completed her look with open curly hair, nude glossy makeup and high heels.

4. Kriti Sanon's fans

Kriti Sanon's fans
4/5

While sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote, 'From the heart…'. Fans are liking this look of the actress very much.

5. Likes and comments

Likes and comments
5/5

These beautiful pictures of Kriti Sanon have got millions of likes and comments in a few hours.

