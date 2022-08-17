Search icon
Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some interesting facts about the festival

Check here some interesting facts about Krishna Janmashtami.

Janmashtami is a widely celebrated Hindu festival. As per Hindu mythology, Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of lord Krishna. This year will mark the 5249th birth anniversary of the Hindu deity Krishna. 

Read: Janmashtami 2022: Keep yourself hydrated when fasting with these 4 refreshing drinks

On this Krishna Janmashtami let's look at some interesting facts around the festival:

Janmashtami is also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Saatam Aatham, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanti. 

 

As per legends Lord Krishna was born in 3,228 BCE in the northern parts of the Indian subcontinent. 

 

Dahi Handi also known as Gopal Kala or Dahikala is an event that takes place on the second day of Janmashtami. Legends have it that lord Krishna used steal Makhan (Butter) from people's houses and now devotees of lord Krishna imitate the act. 

 

Janmashtami is celebrated every year on the eighth day of the dark fortnight or Krishna Paksha in the month of July-August Sravana, as per Hindu calendar.

 

Janmashtami is celebrated around the world in countries like the United States and several other countries. In Singapore, processions chanting 'Hare Krishna' are taken out at Serangoon Road, a street stretched from Little India to Kallang. 

 

Another festival Nandotsava is celebrated a day after Janmashtami. This festival was initiated by Nanda Maharaja, the foster-father of Krishna to celebrate the birth of his son. 

 

