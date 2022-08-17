Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some interesting facts about the festival

Check here some interesting facts about Krishna Janmashtami.

Janmashtami is a widely celebrated Hindu festival. As per Hindu mythology, Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of lord Krishna. This year will mark the 5249th birth anniversary of the Hindu deity Krishna.

Read: Janmashtami 2022: Keep yourself hydrated when fasting with these 4 refreshing drinks

On this Krishna Janmashtami let's look at some interesting facts around the festival: