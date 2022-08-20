Krishna Janmashtami 2022 photos: How India celebrated birth anniversary of Lord Krishna

Many Indians took to social media to document the beginning of the festive season as they celebrated Krishna Janmashtami.

Nationwide, people celebrated Krishna Janmashtami, a major Hindu festival. Lord Krishna is the eighth incarnation, or avatar, of the Hindu god Vishnu, and this celebration honours his birth. Observed on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of the Bhadrapada calendar. The cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, where Krishna was born and raised, host the festival's major celebrations.