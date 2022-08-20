Krishna Janmashtami 2022 photos: How India celebrated birth anniversary of Lord Krishna

Many Indians took to social media to document the beginning of the festive season as they celebrated Krishna Janmashtami.
Nationwide, people celebrated Krishna Janmashtami, a major Hindu festival. Lord Krishna is the eighth incarnation, or avatar, of the Hindu god Vishnu, and this celebration honours his birth. Observed on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of the Bhadrapada calendar. The cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, where Krishna was born and raised, host the festival's major celebrations.
1. Mathura: Krishna Janambhoomi temple
During the "Janmashtami" celebration in Mathura, devotees can be seen offering prayers at the Krishna Janambhoomi temple.
(Photo: PTI)
2. Patiala: Radha Krishna Temple
In Patiala, devotees celebrating the Krishna Janmashtami celebration at the Radha Krishna Temple on the occasion of the celebration.
(Photo: ANI)
3. New Delhi: Iskcon Temple
On the occasion of the festival of Janmashtami in New Delhi, devotees perform an act called "Abhishek" to an idol of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha at the Iskcon Temple.
(Photo: ANI)
4. Ajmer
During the religious celebration of Janmashtami in Ajmer, a man and a woman dressed, respectively, as Krishna and Radha take part in the ritual.
(Photo: ANI)
5. New Delhi: Birla Temple
On the occasion of the Janmashtami holiday, the Birla Temple in New Delhi was beautifully illuminated on Friday.
(Photo: ANI)
6. Chennai
At a temple in Chennai, the idols of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha are dressed up in festive attire on the occasion of the Krishna Janmashtami festival.
(Photo: ANI)