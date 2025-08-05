Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Trump's issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 05, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
1.Drew Neal
Drew Neal recommends eating right after your workout to help your muscles heal. His go-to is a whey protein shake with banana and oats. He also suggests healthy protein bars.
2.Sohrab Khushrushahi
Sohrab prefers whole foods for a post-workout meal. He prefers fruit shake, grilled meat with sweet potato, or grilled meat with veggies. He avoids bread, rice, and pasta as they spike his sugar.
3.Yasmin Karachiwala
Yasmin suggests light and clean meals after workouts. She eats a banana with seven almonds after cardio. For strength training, she prefers two eggs or a smoothie with banana, oats, almond milk, and yoghurt.
4.5 simple post-workout meals inspired by trainers
Try a grilled chicken and rice bowl. You can also enjoy an egg omelette with spinach, or a sweet potato mash with veggies. These meals are quick, wholesome, and perfect for recovery.
5.Fitness trainers suggest
Always eat soon after your workout, focusing on protein and carbs. Avoid processed snacks and sugary foods. Choose real, fresh ingredients for a balanced meal.