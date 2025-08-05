Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump's issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...

Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarkashi village, 4 killed, horrific video surfaces, WATCH

Vipin Sharma reveals why he agreed to play cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2: 'I wanted to redeem myself after...'

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams Result 2025 released, check steps to download, direct link here

Meet Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani, who was previously married to BJP leader's best friend, know about their love story

'Picking and choosing games won't...': BCCI warns all-format players for selectively skipping matches

One year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster: Disillusioned Bangladesh bleeds as Muhammad Yunus disappoints, Islamists change country

Sunjay Kapur's death cause revealed, UK medical authorities say he died due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...

Saiyaara becomes second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pak

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 

From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025

From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Post-workout meals aid muscle recovery. Celebrity fitness trainers suggest simple, protein-packed meals tailored to your fitness goals.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 05, 2025, 06:18 PM IST

1.Drew Neal

Drew Neal
1

Drew Neal recommends eating right after your workout to help your muscles heal. His go-to is a whey protein shake with banana and oats. He also suggests healthy protein bars. 

 

Advertisement

2.Sohrab Khushrushahi

Sohrab Khushrushahi
2

Sohrab prefers whole foods for a post-workout meal. He prefers fruit shake, grilled meat with sweet potato, or grilled meat with veggies. He avoids bread, rice, and pasta as they spike his sugar.

 

3.Yasmin Karachiwala

Yasmin Karachiwala
3

Yasmin suggests light and clean meals after workouts. She eats a banana with seven almonds after cardio. For strength training, she prefers two eggs or a smoothie with banana, oats, almond milk, and yoghurt.

 

4.5 simple post-workout meals inspired by trainers

5 simple post-workout meals inspired by trainers
4

Try a grilled chicken and rice bowl. You can also enjoy an egg omelette with spinach, or a sweet potato mash with veggies. These meals are quick, wholesome, and perfect for recovery. 

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Fitness trainers suggest

Fitness trainers suggest
5

Always eat soon after your workout, focusing on protein and carbs. Avoid processed snacks and sugary foods. Choose real, fresh ingredients for a balanced meal. 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' after they support Saiyaara: 'They both are...'
Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' as they support Saiyaara
Dhadak 2 box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri film continues to struggle despite good reviews, earns just...
Dhadak 2 box office day 4: Siddhant, Triptii film continues to struggle
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model launch, says, 'bear with us..'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model...
US President Donald Trump issues big statement on reciprocal tariffs amid trade negotiations: 'Not looking for...'
US President Donald Trump issues big statement on reciprocal tariffs amid trade
Meet Nandini Agrawal who became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped CA final exam at just 19, she is from...
Meet Nandini Agrawal became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv
Russia's deadly drone Geran-3 poses threat to Ukrainian air defense, has up to 1500km range with max speed of...
Russia's Geran-3 drone threatens Ukraine with 1500km range with max speed of...
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE