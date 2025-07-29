Know celebs who chose IVF and Surrogacy to embrace parenthood: Ektaa Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and more

Myths busted on Naga Panchami: Do snakes drink milk? Do they have diamonds? Do 'ichhadhari nagas' exist?
LIFESTYLE
Muskan Verma | Jul 29, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
1.Farah Khan
Director Farah Khan gave birth to triplets in 2008, two girls and a boy via IVF. She has always encouraged women to consider the option, proving that age should not be a barrier to motherhood.
2.Ekta Kapoor
TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor became a mother in 2019 to her son Ravie through IVF and surrogacy. She often speaks about how motherhood gave a new purpose and confidence in life.
3.Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty, who had her first child naturally, welcomed daughter Samisha in 2020 through IVF surrogacy. Her choice reflects her belief in trusting science and the miracle of motherhood.
4.Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone and her husband adopted a daughter in 2017 and later had twin boys through IVF surrogacy in 2018. She has always supported all paths to parenthood and celebrates each child equally.
5.Preity Zinta
In 2021, Preity Zinta and her husband became proud parents of twins Jai and Gia through IVF and surrogacy. She thanked medical science and their surrogate for helping fulfill their dream.