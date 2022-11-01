Shah Rukh khan birthday: 5 expensive things Pathaan star king khan owns

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, made his way into the film industry without a godfather and in a career spanning nearly three decades, he has proved to be the true King Khan of B-town. He started his journey as a theater artist after which he never looked back.

Shah Rukh Khan has done great films in Bollywood like 'Baazigar', 'Deewana', 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', 'Main Hoon Naa, 'Darr' and 'Om Shanti Om'. And tomorrow on the occasion of his 56th birthday, his upcoming movie Pathaan's trailer will come out. Fans are eagerly waiting to see king Khan on the big screen. But today we are just not going to talk about Shahrukh's films but his luxurious lifestyle. Once Shahrukh got 50 rupees as his first salary, but today he is the owner of crores of property and can afford everything in the world.

On Shahrukh's birthday, know about the five most expensive things that Shahrukh Khan has.