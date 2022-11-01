Shah Rukh khan birthday: 5 expensive things Pathaan star king khan owns

On Shahrukh's birthday, know about the five most expensive things that Shahrukh Khan owns.
Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, made his way into the film industry without a godfather and in a career spanning nearly three decades, he has proved to be the true King Khan of B-town. He started his journey as a theater artist after which he never looked back.
Shah Rukh Khan has done great films in Bollywood like 'Baazigar', 'Deewana', 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', 'Main Hoon Naa, 'Darr' and 'Om Shanti Om'. And tomorrow on the occasion of his 56th birthday, his upcoming movie Pathaan's trailer will come out. Fans are eagerly waiting to see king Khan on the big screen. But today we are just not going to talk about Shahrukh's films but his luxurious lifestyle. Once Shahrukh got 50 rupees as his first salary, but today he is the owner of crores of property and can afford everything in the world.
1. Luxury cars
For King Khan, all his cars are very special. The lucky number of Shahrukh who believes in Numerology is 555.
King Khan has Audi A6 which costs 56 lakhs. He also has a Rolls Royce which is worth Rs 4.1 crore. Apart from all this, he also owns a BMW 6 Series, BMW 7 Series, BMW i8, and a Mercedes Benz S600. Shahrukh Khan also has a sports car Bugatti Veyron which is worth 14 crores.
2. Kolkata Knight Riders
Shahrukh Khan is the co-owner of an Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders. According to media reports, the value of this team is Rs 548 crore.
3. Vanity van
Shahrukh has a luxury vanity van. According to media reports, the price of which is said to be Rs 3.8 crore.
4. Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Shahrukh Khan is also the owner of the most expensive and beautiful house in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. The luxury home named 'Jannat' is located on the K Front of Palm Jumeirah, which is the largest human-made island on this planet
5. London Park Lane
Apart from Mannat and Jannat, Shah Rukh has another luxurious house worth Rs 172 crore in London Park Lane.