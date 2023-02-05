Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Kiara-Sidhart wedding: B-town celebs who wore Manish Malhotra bridal outfit for their big day

Today, let us tell you about those actresses who wore Manish Malhotra's designed Wedding outfit for their marriage.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 05, 2023, 11:03 PM IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Ever since this news came into the limelight, the two lovebirds are grabbing a lot of attention these days on social media.

Amid all the excitement about their wedding, there's one more thing that has been constantly making the headlines Kiara Advani's bridal lehenga by Manish Malhotra. 

Manish Malhotra is a big name in the fashion industry and has been ruling the fashion world for more than three decades now.  

Today, we will tell you about those actresses who wore Manish Malhotra's designed Wedding outfit for their marriage.

1. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta
1/5

Preity Zinta wore this red single-shoulder gown by Manish Malhotra for her grand wedding reception in Mumbai after tying the knot with boyfriend Gene Goodenough. The embroidery on the gown is very attractive. She kept her hair open and makeup minimal.

2. Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar
2/5

Urmila Matondkar is married to Kashmiri businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir. She got the wedding dress designed by Manish Malhotra in her marriage. She wore a Traditional Red Saree Lehenga for her wedding.

3. Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan
3/5

Gauhar Khan married actor, dancer and content creator Zaid Darbar in the year 2020. She was also wearing a dress designed by Manish Malhotra in her wedding.

4. Anushka Ranjan

Anushka Ranjan
4/5

Bollywood actress Anushka Ranjan had decided to wear a lavender lehenga from the beautiful collection of famous designer Manish Malhotra. Anushka Ranjan is married to Aditya Seal.

5. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor
5/5

Actress Karisma Kapoor is also included in this list, who wore a wedding dress designed by Manish Malhotra. Karisma Kapoor married her childhood friend and a businessman Sanjay Kapoor on 29 September 2003. Like Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor also likes Manish Malhotra's designed dresses. Karishma wore a beautiful pink lehenga with heavy golden embroidery on it.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Video of Janhvi Kapoor performing workout in sportswear goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.