Kiara-Sidhart wedding: B-town celebs who wore Manish Malhotra bridal outfit for their big day

Today, let us tell you about those actresses who wore Manish Malhotra's designed Wedding outfit for their marriage.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Ever since this news came into the limelight, the two lovebirds are grabbing a lot of attention these days on social media.
Amid all the excitement about their wedding, there's one more thing that has been constantly making the headlines Kiara Advani's bridal lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
Manish Malhotra is a big name in the fashion industry and has been ruling the fashion world for more than three decades now.
Today, we will tell you about those actresses who wore Manish Malhotra's designed Wedding outfit for their marriage.
1. Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta wore this red single-shoulder gown by Manish Malhotra for her grand wedding reception in Mumbai after tying the knot with boyfriend Gene Goodenough. The embroidery on the gown is very attractive. She kept her hair open and makeup minimal.
2. Urmila Matondkar
Urmila Matondkar is married to Kashmiri businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir. She got the wedding dress designed by Manish Malhotra in her marriage. She wore a Traditional Red Saree Lehenga for her wedding.
3. Gauahar Khan
Gauhar Khan married actor, dancer and content creator Zaid Darbar in the year 2020. She was also wearing a dress designed by Manish Malhotra in her wedding.
4. Anushka Ranjan
Bollywood actress Anushka Ranjan had decided to wear a lavender lehenga from the beautiful collection of famous designer Manish Malhotra. Anushka Ranjan is married to Aditya Seal.
5. Karisma Kapoor
Actress Karisma Kapoor is also included in this list, who wore a wedding dress designed by Manish Malhotra. Karisma Kapoor married her childhood friend and a businessman Sanjay Kapoor on 29 September 2003. Like Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor also likes Manish Malhotra's designed dresses. Karishma wore a beautiful pink lehenga with heavy golden embroidery on it.