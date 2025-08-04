Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this traditional desi drink

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 04, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
1.Kiara Advani and nutritional precision
Kiara Advani embraced a highly disciplined, clean-eating plan designed by celebrity nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia. There was no crash dieting, just meticulous macro-balancing, measured ingredients (from cooking oil to the hush of Parmesan), and intentional meal timing. This approach built lean muscle while controlling body fat, focusing on sustainable energy rather than deprivation.
2.Morning power
Her days began with nutrient-rich protein pancakes made from oat flour, walnut flour, and protein powder. Topped with berries, monk-fruit or maple syrup, and homemade hazelnut butter, this breakfast kept her full, energised, and ready for intense workout or shoot schedules.
3.Lunch and dinner
Main meals featured lean proteins, grilled chicken or light chicken curry paired with colourful vegetables like asparagus, baby potatoes, avocado, edamame pesto, crudités, and hummus. These dishes provided flavour, nutrients, and fuel without excess calories.
4.Desi recovery
Post-workout or after long training sessions, Kiara Advani turned to sattu chaas, a traditional Indian beverage made with roasted Bengal gram flour, cumin, and coriander. Packed with protein and hydrating properties, it supported muscle recovery without relying on synthetic supplements.
5.Lifestyle habits behind the transformation
Her fitness plan extended beyond food: structured sleep (often by 8 pm), coordinated meal and workout windows, and recovery protocols ensured consistency. This disciplined lifestyle not shortcuts shaped her action-ready physique for War 2.