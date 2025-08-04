Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this traditional desi drink

1 . Kiara Advani and nutritional precision

Kiara Advani embraced a highly disciplined, clean-eating plan designed by celebrity nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia. There was no crash dieting, just meticulous macro-balancing, measured ingredients (from cooking oil to the hush of Parmesan), and intentional meal timing. This approach built lean muscle while controlling body fat, focusing on sustainable energy rather than deprivation.