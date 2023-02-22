Search icon
Kiara Advani's sangeet lehenga was adorned with 98K swarovski crystals, took 24 weeks to make

Decoding Kiara Advani's golden ombre lehenga by Manish Malhotra from her Sangeet ceremony.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 22, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7. Since then, the couple has delighted us with beautiful photos from their royal wedding on Instagram, which are breaking the internet.

Now, the duo have finally shared the pictures from their sangeet ceremony. Sid-Kiara's sangeet outfits have once again caught everyone's attention. The outfits for their sangeet ceremony were designed by designer Manish Malhotra. 

This couple is looking very beautiful in a golden lehenga and studded black sherwani, but you will be surprised to know the speciality of Kiara's lehenga, know here. 

 

1. Sidharth's sangeet sherwani

Sidharth's sangeet sherwani
1/4

The sherwani of the groom Siddharth Malhotra is also very special. Fine thread work has been done in Siddharth's sherwani. The velvet sherwani is encrusted with precious Swarovski crystals giving it an absolutely royal look.

2. Kiara's lehenga took 4000 hours to make

Kiara's lehenga took 4000 hours to make
2/4

Manish Malhotra shared photos from their sangeet ceremony and explained its speciality. He mentioned on his Instagram post that it took 4000 hours to complete the lehenga.

 

3. 98k sparkiling swarovski crystals was adorned on Kiara's lehenga

98k sparkiling swarovski crystals was adorned on Kiara's lehenga
3/4

Not only this, about 98000 sparkling Swarovski crystals are studded on this ombre lehenga of Kiara. 

4. Kiara's jewellery

Kiara's jewellery
4/4

To complete Kiara's look, Manish Malhotra chose a high jewellery collection with the dress, in which a special ruby is studded with natural diamonds.

