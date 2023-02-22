Kiara Advani's sangeet lehenga was adorned with 98K swarovski crystals, took 24 weeks to make

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7. Since then, the couple has delighted us with beautiful photos from their royal wedding on Instagram, which are breaking the internet.

Now, the duo have finally shared the pictures from their sangeet ceremony. Sid-Kiara's sangeet outfits have once again caught everyone's attention. The outfits for their sangeet ceremony were designed by designer Manish Malhotra.

This couple is looking very beautiful in a golden lehenga and studded black sherwani, but you will be surprised to know the speciality of Kiara's lehenga, know here.