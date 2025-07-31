Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' performance in 'blockbuster, stylish mass' film, say netizens
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Jul 31, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
1.2025 is a big year for Kiara
2025 has been a significant year for Kiara Advani; she announced her pregnancy in February. Later, she captured attention again with her stunning appearance in War 2.
2.Kiara Advani’s net worth
According to reports, her net worth is approximately Rs 40 crores. Earlier, she used to charge Rs 3 crores per film. Now, she reportedly earns Rs 15 crores for a movie. Her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, has a net worth of Rs 75 crores.
3.Kiara’s luxury car collection
Kiara owns some amazing luxury cars. Her collection includes a BMW X5, a classy Mercedes-Benz E220D, and a powerful BMW 53-D. These cars reflect her taste for comfort and elegance.
4.Her lavish homes
Kiara lives in a Rs 15 crore apartment in Planet Godrej, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. She also owns one of the most luxurious homes in the Pali Hill, Bandra. Designed by Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, is worth Rs 70 crores.
5.Kiara gives a birthday surprise to fans
Kiara shared a special picture from War 2 on Instagram. She posted photos with Hrithik Roshan on a scooter and captioned it, 'कल मिलेंगे. आवन-जावन,' with a heart emoji. The new song 'Aavan Javan' from the film has been released today, on her birthday.