Muskan Verma | Mar 11, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
1.Parineeti Chopra’s champagne elegance
Parineeti Chopra exuded grace on her wedding day in a champagne-colored two-tone pastel lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The soft hues and detailed embroidery added to her royal charm.
2.Kiara Advani’s blush pink lehenga
Kiara Advani looked mesmerizing in a blush pink ombre lehenga that transitioned into a deeper pink at the hemline. Designed by Manish Malhotra, the lehenga featured intricate embroidery, a sheer dupatta, and delicate detailing that made her look ethereal.
3.Ankita Lokhande’s golden glamour
Ankita Lokhande opted for a breathtaking golden lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s Nooriyat collection. The exquisite zari work, intricate embroidery, and a sheer veil with tassel detailing took 1600 hours of craftsmanship, making it a true masterpiece.
4.Gauahar Khan’s royal red velvet look
Gauahar Khan made a regal statement in a deep red velvet lehenga featuring gold threadwork, intricate embroidery, and traditional zardozi detailing. The outfit perfectly complemented her wedding reception look.
5.Urmila Matondkar’s classic red and gold attire
Urmila Matondkar embraced tradition in a stunning red and gold lehenga, adorned with intricate gold zari motifs. She paired it with a heavily embellished baby pink net dupatta, giving her wedding attire a dreamy touch.
