LIFESTYLE

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani is ethnic stylebook as she effortlessly dazzles in every traditional appearance, from sarees to lehengas and shararas. Her elegant looks combine modern charm with elegance. Look at her stunning ethnic outfits here.

Muskaan Gupta | Jul 31, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

1.Parrot green saree with white detail

Parrot green saree with white detail
1

This vivid parrot-green saree, with its delicate white floral border, is the top choice. The outfit displays a cool, tropical vibe when paired with a sleeveless blouse with a matching floral print. The look, which is completed with a straightforward bindi, is the ideal fusion of casual charm and tradition.

2.Shimmery gold saree for evening bombshell energy

Shimmery gold saree for evening bombshell energy
2

This look radiates full-blown glamour, whereas the first one was delicate and modest. The dazzling gold saree effortlessly captures the bombshell look when worn with a striking smoky eye. It flawlessly combines star power, style, and sparkle to perfectly capture the essence of the high-glam Bollywood saree moment.

3.Romantic mood with pretty pink

Romantic mood with pretty pink
3

Kiara Advani expressed romance in a pastel pink organza saree, looking effortlessly elegant. She accessorised her ensemble from head to toe with an affecting green necklace and a matching potli bag. This elegant ensemble, which combines sophistication and charm, is perfect for formal events.

4.Monochrome magic

Monochrome magic
4

Kiara Advani's eye-catching white saree with shimmering sequin stripes that gave texture to the simple silhouette shows how sequins are still a favourite in contemporary saree fashion. Her corset-style blouse, which gave the ensemble a daring edge, was the focal point. She wore just a pair of stylish white jhumkas as her only accessory.

5.Polka dot saree with beadwork blouse

Polka dot saree with beadwork blouse
5

When combined with bright colours, polka dots always add a cute charm and visual appeal. Large jhumkas, vibrant beadwork, and blouse swags elevate the entire look. This festive outfit is perfect for a dandiya night because the pallu is creatively pulled towards the shoulder by a matching belt.

