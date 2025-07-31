Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' performance in 'blockbuster, stylish mass' film, say netizens
'India won't bow down to pressure; 4-trillion-dollar economy strong enough....', say sources after Trump's 'dead economy' remark
Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS footballer still dwarfs his fortune
Centre issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's 25% tariff on India: 'We will take...'
Iran's BIG statement after US President Donald Trump imposes 25 per cent tariff on India, says, 'Continues to weaponise...'
Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'
How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs
Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL gears for ‘biggest ever IPO’, plans over Rs 52,000 crore for...
Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...
IND vs ENG: Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?
LIFESTYLE
Muskaan Gupta | Jul 31, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
1.Parrot green saree with white detail
This vivid parrot-green saree, with its delicate white floral border, is the top choice. The outfit displays a cool, tropical vibe when paired with a sleeveless blouse with a matching floral print. The look, which is completed with a straightforward bindi, is the ideal fusion of casual charm and tradition.
2.Shimmery gold saree for evening bombshell energy
This look radiates full-blown glamour, whereas the first one was delicate and modest. The dazzling gold saree effortlessly captures the bombshell look when worn with a striking smoky eye. It flawlessly combines star power, style, and sparkle to perfectly capture the essence of the high-glam Bollywood saree moment.
3.Romantic mood with pretty pink
Kiara Advani expressed romance in a pastel pink organza saree, looking effortlessly elegant. She accessorised her ensemble from head to toe with an affecting green necklace and a matching potli bag. This elegant ensemble, which combines sophistication and charm, is perfect for formal events.
4.Monochrome magic
Kiara Advani's eye-catching white saree with shimmering sequin stripes that gave texture to the simple silhouette shows how sequins are still a favourite in contemporary saree fashion. Her corset-style blouse, which gave the ensemble a daring edge, was the focal point. She wore just a pair of stylish white jhumkas as her only accessory.
5.Polka dot saree with beadwork blouse
When combined with bright colours, polka dots always add a cute charm and visual appeal. Large jhumkas, vibrant beadwork, and blouse swags elevate the entire look. This festive outfit is perfect for a dandiya night because the pallu is creatively pulled towards the shoulder by a matching belt.