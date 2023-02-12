Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra steal our hearts with their dreamy attires, see pics

The first look of the newlywed couple has come out, in which the duo is donning.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 12, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani held a grand reception in Mumbai after marriage in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. 

Many celebs from the film industry came and celebrated this new journey with them at ST, Regis Hotel, their reception venue. Meanwhile, the first look of the newlywed couple has come out, in which the duo is donning.

 

1. Mumbai reception

Mumbai reception
1/5

Kaira and Sidharth looked fresh and stunning as they walked on the red carpet together at their reception venue.

2. Kiara Advani's outfit

Kiara Advani's outfit
2/5

Instead of choosing an Indian attire, Kiara wore a long silver and black A-line tale silk gown.

3. Sidharth Malhotra's outfit

Sidharth Malhotra's outfit
3/5

Siddharth Malhotra appeared in a glossy black blazer and teamed it with matching pants and loafers.

4. Kiara Advani's necklace

Kiara Advani's necklace
4/5

Kiara opted for a heavy emerald green necklace with light makeup. 

5. Family picture

Family picture
5/5

Both families came together on the red carpet to get their family photo clicked.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022, see photos
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Assam
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.