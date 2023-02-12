Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra steal our hearts with their dreamy attires, see pics

The first look of the newlywed couple has come out, in which the duo is donning.
Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani held a grand reception in Mumbai after marriage in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
Many celebs from the film industry came and celebrated this new journey with them at ST, Regis Hotel, their reception venue. Meanwhile, the first look of the newlywed couple has come out, in which the duo is donning.
1. Mumbai reception
Kaira and Sidharth looked fresh and stunning as they walked on the red carpet together at their reception venue.
2. Kiara Advani's outfit
Instead of choosing an Indian attire, Kiara wore a long silver and black A-line tale silk gown.
3. Sidharth Malhotra's outfit
Siddharth Malhotra appeared in a glossy black blazer and teamed it with matching pants and loafers.
4. Kiara Advani's necklace
Kiara opted for a heavy emerald green necklace with light makeup.
5. Family picture
Both families came together on the red carpet to get their family photo clicked.