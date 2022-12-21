Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Khushi Kapoor's unbelievable transformation from teenager to glamorous diva is surreal and inspirational, see pics

Check out these unbelievable pictures of Khushi Kapoor's complete transformation.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 21, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is becoming a well-known name in Bollywood with time and now it is the turn of the late actress's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor is going to step into Bollywood soon. There is a lot of discussion about Khushi's beauty these days, but seeing the earlier pictures, you will not believe that this is Khushi Kapoor.

1. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor
1/6

Late actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is all ready to debut in Bollywood.

2. Khushi Kapoor's transformation

Khushi Kapoor's transformation
2/6

Khushi Kapoor's look has completely changed from before, an amazing transformation has come in the actress.

3. Khushi Kapoor's fitness

Khushi Kapoor's fitness
3/6

Earlier she used to be a little chubby but now she has completely transformed herself. It is difficult to guess by looking at her photos that she is the same Khushi Kapoor.

4. Khushi had braces

Khushi had braces
4/6

Khushi Kapoor even had braces, but she never was embarrassed about it. Now, she has perfectly aligned teeth and, she looks no less than a beautifully grown-up lady.

5. Khushi Kapoor's education

Khushi Kapoor's education
5/6

Khushi has studied at Network Film Academy. She came back during the lockdown and started working on fitness.

6. Khushi Kapoor's movie

Khushi Kapoor's movie
6/6

Khushi Kapoor will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's film Archies. Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is going to be seen happily in this. Not only this, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will also share the screen with him.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
How to date during this festive season? Here’s an expert guide to help you
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
Take a look at India's cheapest electric car PMV EaS-E, you can book one at Rs 2,000
Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured boyfriend?
In pics: 6 times TikTok star Sofia Ansari set internet on fire with her bold photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 DECLARED at ssc.nic.in: How to check, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.