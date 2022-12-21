Khushi Kapoor's unbelievable transformation from teenager to glamorous diva is surreal and inspirational, see pics

Check out these unbelievable pictures of Khushi Kapoor's complete transformation.
Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is becoming a well-known name in Bollywood with time and now it is the turn of the late actress's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor is going to step into Bollywood soon. There is a lot of discussion about Khushi's beauty these days, but seeing the earlier pictures, you will not believe that this is Khushi Kapoor.
1. Khushi Kapoor
Late actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is all ready to debut in Bollywood.
2. Khushi Kapoor's transformation
Khushi Kapoor's look has completely changed from before, an amazing transformation has come in the actress.
3. Khushi Kapoor's fitness
Earlier she used to be a little chubby but now she has completely transformed herself. It is difficult to guess by looking at her photos that she is the same Khushi Kapoor.
4. Khushi had braces
Khushi Kapoor even had braces, but she never was embarrassed about it. Now, she has perfectly aligned teeth and, she looks no less than a beautifully grown-up lady.
5. Khushi Kapoor's education
Khushi has studied at Network Film Academy. She came back during the lockdown and started working on fitness.
6. Khushi Kapoor's movie
Khushi Kapoor will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's film Archies. Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is going to be seen happily in this. Not only this, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will also share the screen with him.